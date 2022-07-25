American dies of asphyxiation after pet snake wraps itself around his neck

A resident of Lehigh County (Pennsylvania, USA) died after his pet snake wrapped itself around his neck, last week.

When police officers arrived at the home of 27-year-old Elliot Senseman, they found the resident lying on the floor unresponsive with a 5.5 meter long snake wrapped around his neck.

One of the police officers who responded to the call managed to kill the boa constrictor without further injuring the man.

“The central part of the snake was wrapped around its throat. The snake’s head was far enough away from the victim that the policeman made a split-second decision and he started shooting at the snake’s head.”said Lieutenant Peter Nickischer of the Upper Macungie Township Police Department, according to an ABC affiliate.

The incident took place last Wednesday (20/7). After a heart attack, the American was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital, in a very serious condition, and died on Sunday (24/7). According to the autopsy, Elliot died of lanoxic brain damage due to asphyxia by accidental constriction.

“A boa constricted around Mr Senseman’s neck, thus causing the anoxic brain injury (complete lack of oxygen to the brain)”said the coroner’s report that analyzed the case.

According to the Daily Beast, the boa was one of Elliot’s three snakes. she would have stayed aggressive when the resident went to clean his cage. the american I’ve been dealing with snakes since I was 10.

Police said it was the first case of its kind they had to deal with.