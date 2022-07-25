And what about Selena Gomez’s grandmother who asked about a boy in the middle of make-up?

And the boyfriends? Who has never heard this from a family member, right? And they are wrong to think that this is just a pearl of Brazilian families… The language may even change, but the curious and sometimes even ~unkind~ question remains the same.

The proof of this is a video published by Selena Gomez recently. The singer was making a video showing a lip pencil of her brand rare beauty and was surprised by her grandmother. In the background, she was asking her granddaughter about how she dealt with “that guy” – having no idea which voice of hers would be recorded.

“I have no words,” wrote Sel when sharing the video. And she really didn’t know what to say, see? She just asked her grandmother to wait a little while and then she would tell the whole gossip. Haha ha. We don’t know more details, but it is clear that this little snippet – which went viral on social networks – was enough for people to start theorizing about the mysterious boy.

Selena, people like us!