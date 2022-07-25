‘Apple Watch Pro’ will have new design without flat sides, says Gurman

Rumor has it that the next generation of Apple Watch will include a “Pro” model, plus robust, intended for sports and intense activities. Among the speculations around this possible version, it is expected that it has display and drums larger — indicating that the watch will have a significant change in its design.

In the latest issue of your newsletter “Power On”the journalist Mark Gurmangives Bloomberg, echoed some of this information, saying that the next generation of the watch will be “a little bigger” than current models. About the larger battery, he said it could “last several days on a single charge via a new low-power mode.”

He also reaffirmed rumors of a new watch design — the first since the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018. More precisely, the next model won’t be circular and, contrary to some rumors, it won’t have flat sides either. Instead, Gurman described the new design as being “an evolution of the current rectangular shape”.

The journalist also added that the new model will have a casing made of a “more durable titanium formulation to make it more resistant”. According to him, the next Apple Watch “is becoming one of the most anticipated releases of this year”.

It’s worth noting that the only new health feature expected for the ‌“Apple Watch Series 8‌” it is still a body temperature sensor. That’s because blood pressure monitoring is not expected to arrive until 2025 and the function to measure blood glucose may not be implemented until the end of this decade, due to several delays in its development, according to Gurman.

It remains for us to continue following all this, of course.

Apple Watch Series 7

