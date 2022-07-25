Architect from Minas Gerais with an IQ of 143 joins institutions for superintelligents – Gerais

Nelson Rocha uses intelligence to help the population (photo: Personal archive) Condominiums different from the standards known in the country. Modern housing, with technology and sustainability, for the same cost of a popular house today. The owner of the projects is Nelson Rocha from Minas Gerais, a native of Montes Claros, in the North Region of the state. Recently, the 36-year-old architect was classified as super-smart.

Nelson has an IQ (Intelligence Quotient) of 143 points, above the level considered normal (95 to 105), and has been accepted into two institutions restricted to very intelligent people: the American Intertel and the British Mensa International. montes-clarense saw his life change 180 degrees. Ideas previously considered too futuristic are now disputed by renowned companies in the market.

Rocha’s personality has always been peculiar: distracted, immersed in thoughts and with advanced ideas for the understanding of others. In marriage, when he often did not hear his wife calling him, the hypothesis of hearing loss arose, which was ruled out through medical examinations. high IQ

Nelson was recommended to seek the help of a neuropsychologist. The professional in the area, Nathalie Gudayol, started working with the architect. She says that, in the first conversation, she noticed something different.

“Several tests were carried out. And the conclusion was, yes, Nelson was different. He had an IQ well above average”, he says. According to Nathalie, “It’s rare someone with such a high score.

In addition to developing affordable housing, the architect has a project to teach people "How Nelson Thinks" to develop innovative thinking.