“Asteroid City”: Focus reveals details of new Wes Anderson movie

The 11th feature film from the acclaimed Texan director and screenwriter is coming. As reported by Variety, the feature film has been acquired for distribution by Focus Features, which released the following official synopsis:

asteroid city it is a poetic meditation on the meaning of life. It tells the story of a fictional American desert town circa 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for academic competition, rest/recreation, comedy, drama, romance and more.

Like any other film in his filmography, “Asteroid City” will be directed and produced by Wes. However, the argument is co-written by Roman Coppola – That’s right, the eldest son of the acclaimed Ford Coppola. For those who don’t remember, Coppola co-wrote “The Darjeeling Limited” (2007) and “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012) – which received an Oscar nomination for Original Screenplay.

Cast

“Asteroid City” brings together a diverse and impactful cast, which unites newcomers and frequent faces in the director’s magical world, which includes figures such as: Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake RyanGrace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.

THE Av Club recalls that although Bill Murray broke the news of the title of asteroid city for the past year – and having been a part of nearly all of Anderson’s filmography – he’s been absent from Focus Features’ cast list.

Focus Word

“We are thrilled to be the global home of ‘Asteroid City’, bringing Focus back into business with Wes and its production partners,” said Peter Kujawski, President of Focus Features.

Adding:

“Wes is a generational talent whose films delight audiences around the world; and we’re sure the combination of his incredibly moving story and vision combined with the insanely talented group of actors he’s put together will mean ‘Asteroid City’ will be no different.”

Upcoming projects

Outside “Asteroid City”O THR reports that Anderson already has his next project. According to the US website, after “The Fantastic Mr Fox” (2009), he will adapt another work by the renowned children’s author Roald Dahlthis time in live action.

the title is “The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar” and will be released by Netflix. The film stars Oscar nominees, Benedict Cumberbatch and Ralph Fiennesalso counting on the talented Dev Patel and Richard Ayoadeas well as Oscar winner sir. Ben Kingsley.

The project is Anderson’s first at the production company since Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021 in a wildly successful deal that gave streaming the rights to the author’s entire back catalog. It is worth remembering that the producer has already released the trailer for reboot in “Matilda”and every now and then there is always some news from “Wonka”derived from “The fantastic chocolate factory”.

Focus Features has not shared a release date for asteroid city.