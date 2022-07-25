Athlete from Paraguay points out pressure in the defense as Brazil’s weak point; Pia says that numbers prove good phase | Brazilian Team

Brazil’s rival in Tuesday’s semi-final, Fany Gauto was asked where his team, Paraguay, could seek to defeat the Seleção. When answering, the Ferroviária athlete stated that she believes that Brazil has weaknesses. For her, when the defense is under pressure, it “complicates a little”, despite not having conceded any goals in the Copa America. The technique Pia Sundhage guaranteed that the Brazilian team has a good defense and the numbers prove it.

– I believe that so far we have done very well, we have scored many goals and have not conceded any. We prepare a few days. I think the Brazilian team is good in defense and very interesting in attack and the numbers prove it – said Pia Sundhage.

The Brazilian team had the last training session this Monday before the semifinal against Paraguay. Pia Sundhage kept the basic formation she has been using since the beginning of the Copa América with Lorena, Antonia, Tainara, Rafaelle, Tamires; Ary Borges, Angelina, Adriana, Kerolin; Bia Zaneratto and Debinha. At the press conference, the coach asked if she could use the same tactical change she did against Peru with three players ahead. She replied that everything would depend on the progress of the match.

1 of 1 Pia before training in Brazil — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF Pia before training in Brazil — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF

– I hope that Paraguay’s danger is the counterattack because it means that we kept the ball. One situation is the free kick, long-range kicks because I think they have a lot of good players kicking. I was impressed in South America specifically with the players from Paraguay. As for the tactical part, we should play the same way. We played with three in front and I found it very interesting (against Peru). This Monday, we only trained in the middle of the field and the reason for that is that we really need to keep possession in the middle and also expand. We are able to play both in the middle and in the wings. Whether that means we have to play with two forwards or if we keep playing with three forwards and the midfielders taking that space depends on the game. Maybe we’ll change tactics during the game. That depends on the result – said the technician.