Atlético-MG: after disembarking, Cuca meets with Galo’s board of directors at a hotel in BH; watch video | athletic-mg

Admin 12 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Coach Cuca’s first appointment when he arrived in Belo Horizonte was a meeting with the board of Atlético-MG. From BH International Airport, in Confins, the coach went straight to a hotel in the northeast region of the capital of Minas Gerais, where the football director, Rodrigo Caetano was already waiting for him. Following, the club’s football manager, Victor Bagy, also arrived for the meeting.

“Happy, happy, let’s get to work!” (cuca)

Those were the only words Cuca said when she arrived at the hotel. Rodrigo Caetano and Vitor Bagy also did not speak to the press. The coach will give his first training session in his third visit to the club this Tuesday, when the team will be present in Cidade da Galo.

Cuca arrives at a hotel for a meeting with the Galo board — Photo: Pedro Spinelli/TV Globo

The official presentation will also be this Tuesday, in Cidade do Galo, at 2 pm (Brasília time) when the coach will speak officially as the new coach of Galo. Cuca arrives with the objective of making the team win the Brazilian Championship and the Copa Libertadores.

Atlético’s first game under Cuca’s command is on Sunday, against Internacional, for the Brasileirão. On the 3rd, Galo has the first first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals, against Palmeiras.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv

Galo na Veia – Atlético-MG Membership Program — Photo: Disclosure

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Meeting with Textor, Durcesio and Paes leaves open the possibility of Botafogo doing works at Nilton Santos to bring fans closer to the field

Meeting held last Saturday (23/7) with the presence of John Textorof the president Durcesio Mello …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved