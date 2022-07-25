Atlético-MG fans sing Cuca’s name and “welcome” the coach; watch | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG fans are euphoric with Cuca’s return to command of the team. The new (old) alvinegro coach is expected in Belo Horizonte, this Monday, to resume the Galo after seven months. Before the match against Corinthians, this Sunday, at Mineirão, the crowd sang the song that was part of every winning season last year.
“Hey, hey, hello, Cuca, Cuca! Hey, hey, hello, Cuca, Cuca!”
Cuca is back at Galo after seven months
This Sunday, on the sidelines, interim Lucas Gonçalves was the one who led Atlético in the victory against the São Paulo team. The positive result led Galo to reach 35 points, opening a certain advantage within the G-4 for Fluminense (34) and Corinthians itself (32). Reunion with the victory after the draw and bad performance against Cuiabá in the middle of the week.
Fan with the poster “Cuca, every athletican understands you, I said I’m not coming back, and I came back” — Photo: Marcelo Braga/TV Globo
Cuca will have the mission of taking the team back to the meeting with the Brazilian Championship. Got it last year, after 50 years of fasting. The coach has yet another competition to be played and that also mixes the stories of Galo and Cuca: the Libertadores. The coach was champion with Galo in 2013 and wants to fight for the title that hit the beam last year.
In the stands, a fan displayed a poster with the words:
“Cuca, every athletican understands you. I also said I wouldn’t come back, and I did!”
For this, the coach will have little more than a week to work with the squad before the game against Palmeiras, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. He should lead the first training session in Cidade do Galo on Tuesday.
But what Cuca can expect is an Atletico fans without rancor of the sudden departure last year on the eve of the New Year. The athletican pushed the team in this Sunday’s victory and it’s just love waiting for Cuca.
