Automakers Still Not So Sure About Adopting Second-Gen CarPlay » iPhone Blog

At this year’s WWDC, Apple surprised by presenting a preview of the second generation of the CarPlaywhich should take control of the entire front panel of the car, on a giant, horizontal screen.

But despite announcing that a dozen major manufacturers would start adopting the new panel from the end of 2023, many of them are not showing very excited about the news.

O front panel of automobiles, as well as its technological resources, has become a great competitive differential between brands. Often, it is this factor that makes the consumer decide to buy.

For this reason, handing this panel over to an external company to control is a very delicate decision.

In an interview with The Vergethe CEO of the group Mercedes-BenzOla Källenius, seemed quite skeptical about the apple project.

He said that the company will still have to discuss this new proposal, but reinforced: “Our aim is to deliver an end-to-end Mercedes experience“.

That phrase doesn’t seem to fit very well with Apple’s system, in which the driver has control of the interface thanks to the iPhone.

He hinted that he hadn’t even seen the new CarPlay before the WWDC presentation.

But then why did Apple announce Mercedes-Benz at WWDC? Kallenius explains:

We’ve worked with Apple for years. We have a very good relationship with them and we decided early on that CarPlay was something our customers would like to use. We will have to discuss to see how to enrich this relationship.

That is, the brands announced by Apple in its presentation are actually the ones that already work currently with CarPlay, without necessarily knowing that this new generation will come. From there, negotiations will have to be carried out within the new molds.

Other brands also do not confirm that they will adopt the new iOS panel. THE Land Rover told CNBC it’s too early to comment on future products.

Other manufacturers on the WWDC slide were asked and the answer was basically the same. Far from enthusiasm touted by Apple, most of them have been very cautious in announcing the adoption of the new system.

Complete operating system for the vehicle

CarPlay aims to move from a small screen of in-vehicle entertainment controls to a full-featured system.

All screens will be managed by CarPlay, including speedometer, fuel and oil levels, tire pressure, air conditioning, radio and all functions offered by the car.

The user will be in control of the information he will see on the screen. Widgets with vehicle information, calendar, time, music…

Apple wants the user to choose which UI atmosphere they prefer, not the manufacturer.

So the big question remains: Will automakers really hand over control of their cars to Apple?

The first CarPlay was slow to be adopted by many automakers, who gave in because of pressure from iPhone users.

Who knows, this is also the case with the new CarPlay and they decide to adapt to the novelty, including including their own widgets for users to use in the interface?

Only time will tell.