Automotive aluminum alloy made with 50% less energy

The mixture of the alloy components is made solid, without having to melt the metals.

automotive aluminum

Engineers managed to halve the energy needed to process the aluminum alloy preferred by the automotive industry.

Lighter vehicles can travel farther using less energy – whether liquid fuel or batteries – which has greatly increased the demand for lighter automotive components.

High-performance aluminum alloys, such as alloy 7075, are among the lightest and strongest options, but require energy-intensive production, which increases their costs and therefore limits their use.

That may now change, thanks to a technology created by engineers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in the US. The technology is embedded in a piece of equipment that the team dubbed shapeacronym in English for “assisted processing by shear and extrusion”.

The big advantage is the elimination of hot treatment steps in the aluminum alloy production process, resulting in more than significant energy savings, in addition to a reduction in pollutant emissions.

Details of the alloy, which presented characteristics much superior to the current ones (last column), in addition to lower energy consumption.

Manufacture of a metal alloy

Like baking a cake, metal making depends on well-mixed ingredients and lots of heat. Conventional metallurgical production uses heat to melt individual metals and alloying elements, such as aluminum, copper, or magnesium, together to create lighter, stronger, or easier to form alloys.

If these elements are not well mixed, cracks and fractures can occur that compromise the properties of the final metal, just as a poorly mixed and lumpy cake mass will result in a crumbling cake. In the production of metals, heat is used to ensure that the individual metal elements in an alloy are well mixed during a step called homogenization.

During homogenization, large metal castings, called billets, are heated to nearly 500°C for up to 24 hours, making this one of the most energy-intensive steps. This heat treatment step dissolves aggregates – similar to lumps in the cake batter – into the billet to ensure that all metallic elements are evenly distributed – or homogenized.

After homogenization, the metal rods undergo additional heating and acquire their final shape in a step called extrusion.

The next step will be to find partners to build industrial-sized equipment.

Homogenization without spindle

The Shape technique eliminates the need for separate homogenization and extrusion steps by combining heating and deformation – the change in the shape of the metal itself.

In the machine built by the team, the metal billet is pushed through a small opening in a die that simultaneously rotates. Together, the rotational motion and deformation thoroughly mix the metal elements as they are extruded – essentially, the process homogenizes the metal billet within seconds, just before it is extruded.

This eliminates the need for the preheat and homogenization step, which today takes a full day, meaning that no additional energy is used to heat the billet during extrusion. In total, this results in energy savings of up to 50%.

“We took a closer look using an electron microscope and saw that Shape breaks down the alloy aggregates and dissolves them in the aluminum matrix before extrusion, making it more extrudable,” said researcher Tianhao Wang. “This translates to better performance – our 7075 aluminum alloys are stronger and stretch farther before breaking.”

