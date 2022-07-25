Avaí asks CBF for audio from the VAR booth of the game against Flamengo | Hawaii

Avaí asked the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for the audio from the VAR booth of the game against Flamengo, played on the morning of last Sunday at the Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis. Rubro-Negro won 2-1.

The Santa Catarina team questions two decisions by referee Raphael Claus. First, the disallowed goal by William Pottker, after a clash between goalkeeper Santos and forward Bissoli.

Then, in the first goal scored by Pedro, a possible touch on the hand of the forward Rubro-Negro.

The request for the audios was made via letter. The club’s president, Júlio Heerdt, will be present at the CBF headquarters next Tuesday.

1 of 2 Gabigol disputes bid with Pottker in Avaí vs Flamengo — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Gabigol disputes bid with Pottker in Avaí x Flamengo — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

At Central do Apito, PC Oliveira, referee commentator for Grupo Globo, said he agreed with the referee’s decision to nullify Pottker’s goal.

– The goal was disallowed. Bissoli is placed in the goal area and when Santos leaves to defend, he makes a move that prevents the goalkeeper from leaving. Good performance by VAR, Vinícius Furlan. The goal was correctly disallowed – he said.

Watch the bids below

At 12 min of the 1st half – William Pottker do Avaí’s VAR review against Flamengo