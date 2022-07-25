Avengers, Fantastic Four, Black Panther and more; Check out all the Marvel news at SDCC

The penultimate day of San Diego Comic-Con was marked by the second panel of the Marvelwhich brought several news about the next 23 movies and series from the studio.

Presented by the CEO of Marvel Studios himself, Kevin feigethe panel filled Hall H of the SDCC and had as its main theme Phases 4, 5 and 6 of the MCU.

During his speeches, the executive revealed that the new narrative the Universe is the The Multiverse Saga or The Saga of the Multiversein Portuguese, which started in Phase 4 and will be completed in Phase 6.

In addition, the panel brought updates on productions such as She-Hulk, DaredevilSecret Invasion, Wakanda Forever, avengers 5 and 6Fantastic Four and Captain america 4 and much more. Check out all the news:

MCU Phases 5 and 6

The Marvel panel revealed a map complete with all the plots that will be part of Phase 5 of the MCU. In all, the new phase of the Cinematic Universe will feature 12 productions, 6 films and 6 series, they are:



Ant-Man: Quantumania (Movie) Secret Invasion (Series) Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (Movie) echo (Series) Loki 2nd season (Series) The Marvel’s (Movie) blade (Movie) ironheart (Series) Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Series) Daredevil Born Again (Series) Captain America: New World Order (Movie) thunderbolts (Movie)

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Phase 6 of the MCU is still surrounded by some uncertainties. Although Feige has announced 11 productions for the sixth phase, only the new film from the Fantastic Four and the new plots of Avengers have been confirmed.

Daredevil series

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The Daredevil series for Disney+ will come to streaming in 2024 and your first season will win 18 episodeswhich will make the production the biggest series in the entire MCU.

blade

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

starring Mahershala Alinew Blade movie will be one of the new productions for Phase 5 of the MCU, hitting theaters in November 3, 2023.

She-Hulk

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.



During the Marvel panel, the She-Hulk series won its second trailer, revealing the Daredevil cameo by Charlie Cox in the plot. It was also confirmed that the series is one of the final productions of Phase 4.

black panther 2

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.



The sequence of black Panther won one live musical performance, during the panel, and revealed its first trailer. Feige confirmed that the film will be the last production of Phase 4.

Secret Invasion

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The Skrull Plot Comes to Disney+ in spring (American) 2023that is, between the months of March to May of the next year.

The presence of the actress was also confirmed. Colbie Smulders, who will reprise his role as Maria Hill in the series, in addition to the presence of Don cheadle like the War machine.

thunderbolts

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

the first film of thunderbolts was also featured during the San Diego Comic-Con. With an as-yet-unrevealed plot, the film opens in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Although he did not reveal more details about the film, the presentation of Kevin feigeshared the new production logo, which was also released on social media.

agatha series

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The spin-off of WandaVision won the official title of Agatha: Coven of Chaos and should debut on Disney+ during the american winter 2023that is, between the months of December 2023 and March 2024.

captain america 4

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Starring Anthony Mackie, the new film in the franchise hits theaters in May 2024 and won the title of Captain America: New World Order or, in Portuguese, Captain America: New World Order.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

During the panel, Marvel confirmed that the third film will be the last in the franchise. counting on the return of Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) as a marauder, the production opens on May 5, 2023.

avengers 5 and 6

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Winning the titles Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Warsthe new films are expected to hit theaters, respectively, in may and november from 2025 and will be part of Phase 6 of the MCU.

Stay tuned on ePopcorn for more news about new Marvel productions.

