Ayaneo 2: portable console with AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU gets release date

The new handheld console is already being sent to those who helped with its funding campaign

Focused on manufacturing handheld devices that function as both PCs and dedicated consoles, Ayaneo released more details about its future in a long presentation held last sunday (24). Among the novelties shown by the company is the Ayaneo 2 release datea model that began to be sent to buyers shortly after the end of the event.

For those who don’t reserve their copies through crowdfunding campaigns, the company will make the purchase of the device available from September. The forecast is that the mass forecast will start in october of this yearwith prices that will be higher than those charged during the initial pre-sales stage.

Part of the manufacturer’s midline, Ayaneo 2 features the Ryzen 7 6800U APU with eight cores and 16 threads based on the Zen3+ architecture. The device also comes with 12 RDNA2 Computing Unitsvalue 50% higher than the direct competitor Steam Deckand marks the debut of the company’s work with this graphic architecture.

Ayaneo 2 promises advanced design

Another differential of the Ayaneo 2 in relation to other notebooks of the manufacturer is its “full screen” design, which promises to bring very discreet side edges. The display is based on the technology of 7 inch IPS HD (1920×1080 pixels)representing a major upgrade over the previous model, which only worked with images in 720p (1280×720 pixels).

The device operating system is the Windows 11, and details such as storage and battery capacity have not yet been released by Ayaneo. In June, the company revealed details about its 2022 launch plans, which include two Premium versions in the form of Ayaneo Next and Ayaneo Next 2.

Next 2 promises to be the company’s most complete product for the coming months, offering the choice between an Intel or AMD CPU. The device, which should hit stores towards the end of the year, will also allow the adoption of a Arc GPU or Radeon 6000whose specific models have not yet been detailed.

