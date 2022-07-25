Botafogo defines hiring priorities in the market

the search for Botafogo for reinforcements in the ball market is not over yet. With four reinforcements already confirmed and the Martín Ojeda’s situation with Godoy Cruz-ARG wrapped up – but tidy as far as the player’s part is concerned -, the club still has two priorities in the window: area striker and first midfielder.

The technical commission understands that the two sectors are essential to strengthen the cast. The desire is for them to be players who arrive and assume spots in the starting lineup right away.

Despite Erison’s good phase, Alvinegro understands that the 23-year-old striker needs an experienced figure on his side – not to mention Matheus Nascimento, 18, who would also grow a lot with it. The desire is to have a more well-rounded attacker, but with more of the same characteristics: good physical play, but without being too trapped inside the area.

Tiquinho Soares, from Olympiacos-GRE, is the ball of the day. The player was important in Porto-POR three years ago and is closely known to Luís Castro, who was training in Portugal at the time. Alvinegro should advance in the business if the Greek team does not qualify in the Champions League – the team has a clash against Maccafi Haifa-ISR this Wednesday. The first game was 1-1.

The first steering wheel is a position that requires more caution. The coaching staff sees this player with several functions within the team: an athlete to defend, initiate plays and provide dynamic support at all times in the attack. It’s a complicated name to find on the market under current conditions.

Danilo Barbosa, from Nice-FRA, is a name on the board of directors. The interest of Alvinegro is because the directors believe that the business should not be complicated: the player has no space in the French team and has friction with members of the board. He was champion of the last Libertadores Cup with Palmeiras.

The second transfer window should still yield – and a lot – for Botafogo.