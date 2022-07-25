Bullet Train: Silvio Luiz narrates trailer with Brad Pitt

Sony Pictures has released the new trailer for Bullet Train this Monday (25th). The preview has an unexpected presence. Owner of one of the most emblematic voices of Brazilian football, Silvio Luiz narrates the teaser of the film starring Brad Pitt. With great humor, the 88-year-old announcer uses all his catchphrases to describe the action of the plot.

Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky hitman. After facing several uncontrolled situations, he is determined to do just one more job as smoothly as possible. However, fate has other plans.

In her latest mission, Ladybug is on a direct collision course with lethal adversaries from all over the globe. Lucky or unlucky, all antagonists have conflicting but connected goals.

On the fastest train in the world, Pitt’s character must find a way to get off. However, the end of the line is just the beginning of this wild international journey. The film has action from beginning to end, not even Silvio Luiz has seen so much chaos in a few minutes. And the narrator has witnessed countless crazy games in his career.

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2), Bullet Train has an all-star cast. Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Sandra Bullock (Bird Box), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron ) and Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) will be in the feature.

Bullet Train debuts in August 4th in theaters. Watch the trailer narrated by Silvio Luiz below: