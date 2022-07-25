Burse praises Vitória’s start, says he put the team ahead and values ​​the point conquered | victory

With different performances in the two halves of the game, Vitória was in a 0-0 draw with Ferroviário, on Sunday night, for the 16th round of the C Series. In the match played in Fortaleza, Rubro-Negro started better, but fell from yield during the final step.

In a press conference after the match, coach João Burse admitted the team’s different performances in both halves of the game. The coach guarantees that the team did not settle for the tie and sought to win the match.

– We had a great first half, with chances. The second half was more open, their team in the relegation zone ended up exposing itself more. I changed the team, added another midfielder. Unfortunately, the few opportunities we had we were unable to complete. It’s seeing what worked and what didn’t, he says.

– No way [me contentei com o empate]. We came here to get a positive result, so much so that I removed a midfielder and put on a midfielder. Of course, at the end of the game, the point is important. You have to sit down, analyze the game.

In the second stage, the coach had to replace Dionisio, who was tired. So, he decided to make the team more offensive by putting Gabriel Honório. In the interview, the technician talked about the change.

– We took a second steering wheel, Dionisio was claiming tiredness. We put Honório in, which made the team more offensive. We ended up taking more risks, we were left with two midfielders (Honorio and Dudu). It was an open game, we had a chance to play it and, unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

With the result, Vitória reached 22 points and follows close to the G-8.

Now, João Burse will have a week of preparation to get Vitória ready for next Sunday’s game, this time against ABC, in Barradão, at 16:00 (Brasilia time). The match is valid for round #17 of Serie C.

game rating

– Really a very difficult game. The Ferroviário team, in the relegation zone, exposed itself a lot, took a lot of risks, especially in the second half. We had a consistent first half, with opportunities. In the second half it was a more open game, which we were not able to take advantage of the opportunity we had. We are more exposed by taking off a steering wheel and putting on another sock. Unfortunately we didn’t get the three points, we won one point. Let’s go with the support of our fan to decide at home.