Cano beats the last four Fluminense scorers in the Brasileirão

Top scorer in Brazil in 2022 with 29 goals scored, Cano continues to build impressive numbers this season. With 12 goals scored in just one round of the Brazilian Championship, the Argentine surpassed the club’s top scorers in the last four editions of the competition.

Pedro, in 2018, finished as the team’s top scorer by scoring 10 goals. The following year, Yony González scored six goals in the competition. At the 2020 Brasileirão, Nenê finished as the top scorer of the Flu with eight goals. In last year’s edition, Luiz Henrique was the club’s top scorer with six goals.

The mark was surpassed by Cano in the game against Goiás, when he scored the second tricolor goal in the 3-2 victory. With the goal against Bragantino, the center forward continues to seek to increase his achievements. With 19 matches to go, he can still catch up to Henrique Dourado, who in 2017 scored 18 goals in the Brazilian Championship – the Argentine is six goals away from equaling the mark.

At the moment, Cano is the top scorer in the Brasileirão with 12 goals. He is the top scorer of the Copa do Brasil with four goals and is the player who scored the most goals in the country in the season with 29 scored.

Check out:

Pedro – 10 goals in 2018

Yony ​​González – 6 goals in 2019

Nene – 8 goals in 2020

Luiz Henrique – 6 goals in 2021

Cano – 12 goals in 2022 (with only one inning)