CBF releases audio of VAR review on penalty in Giovane

A day after Corinthians won 2-1 over Atlético-MG, CBF released today (25) the VAR audio in the review of Junior Alonso’s penalty on Giovane, in the final stretch of the game. At first, referee Ramon Abatti Abel (SC) understood that the Corinthians player “seeked contact” with the defender, but changed his mind after seeing the video (see the dialogue below).

The move came in the 36th minute of the second half. Giovane puts the ball in front and is knocked down by the opponent when he enters the area, but the referee orders the game to continue. “It is he who seeks the attack… The attacking player sought contact, the player sought contact”, repeated Ramon abatti Abel as he ran to the next move.

When the game stopped, he was called by the cabin. “Ok, Abatti, we are checking a possible penalty, ok? Wait, Abatti”, warned the VAR assistant, André da Silva Bittencourt (RS), while the video referee, Daniel Nobres Bins (RS), chose the best angles for a new bid evaluation.

In the minutes he waited for the review, Abatti repeated his field decision. “For me, the attacking player makes the move and seeks, ok? Junior Alonso is taking his leg”, he says, being interrupted by Bins. “I recommend review for possible criminal”, says the VAR, in a standard message for suggestions of the type. The field umpire then goes on television, reviews the play and takes the penalty.

“He occupies the space, but recklessly, he doesn’t hit the ball. [Lance] promising, with dispute, without card. Penalty kick, no card, ok?”, asks Abatti, which is corrected by Bins. “Analyze the tactics”, replies the video referee, which makes Abatti change his mind.

“Okay, ball possibility [inaudível] with dispute, yellow. OK. closed? Penalty, okay. Yellow card for the dispute, ok? Number three. Okay, Bins? I’m going”, warns Abatti. Bins confirms: “perfect, perfect”.

In the end, Abatti scored the penalty and showed the yellow card to Junior Alonso. Fábio Santos converted the kick, scored his second goal of the game and became the hero of the Corinthians victory in a comeback.