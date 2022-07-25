CBF releases VAR audio of controversial goal disallowed by Avaí against Flamengo; listen up

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) released earlier this Monday night (25) the VAR audios of the controversial Avaí goal annulled in the match against Flamengo this Sunday (24).

The clock ticked 12 minutes into the first half, when Natanael took the corner and William Pottker headed towards the goal after a bad departure from goalkeeper Santos.

However, Vinícius Furlan (SP), referee who operated the VAR in the match, called the main referee, Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP), to review the bid for two possible fouls.

“Claus, I suggest review for possible foul”, warns the VAR booth. “I have two situations: one for the goalkeeper and one for the defender. I have a Pottker pushing situation and one where the goalkeeper is impacted by the striker”, continues the video referee.

“pushed [Pottker] the Arrascaeta?”, asks one of the voices. “That,” agrees a second. “Did you push the Arrascaeta? Arrascaeta doesn’t even fall”, Claus counters.

“And there’s an image here where the 77 [Bissoli] puts himself in the goalkeeper’s path”, says the booth about the move where the Flamengo goalkeeper and the Avaiano center forward collide. “Missing 77”, considers Claus.

After that, Claus leaves the cabin on the edge of the field and makes the gesture with his hands canceling Avaí’s goal, which would be the first of the match.

It is worth mentioning that on the morning of this Monday, Avaí issued a statement stating that it had requested the VAR audios from the highest body of Brazilian football.

Flamengo’s turn

On the field, despite the disallowed goal, Avaí came out ahead of the marker with a goal from defender Arthur Chaves. However, he ended up taking the turn with two goals from forward Pedro, from Flamengo.

With the result, Avaí was in 15th position, with 21 points, two more than the first team in Z4, which is Coritiba. The detail is that Coxa Branca receives Cuiabá, this Monday, in Curitiba (PR).

Cuiabá, by the way, occupies the 16th position and separates people from Santa Catarina and Paraná in the classification table.

Eduardo Barroca did not give an opinion.

When questioned about the move, at a press conference after the game, coach Eduardo Barroca chose not to comment. Barroca claimed “not having seen” the move and, therefore, “incapable” of expressing any opinion at that time.