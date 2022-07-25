CBF shows VAR audio of disallowed goal after Abel criticism

The CBF released this afternoon (25th) the VAR audio on the disallowed goal by Murilo, from Palmeiras, in the 2-1 victory against Inter, yesterday (24), at Allianz Parque, for the 19th and final round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship.

The bid check lasted just over two minutes, and the audio of the conversation shows the communication between referee Bruno Arleu de Araújo (FIFA/RJ) and Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN), responsible for commanding VAR in the match. The video shows the tracing of lines frame by frame, until Pablo states:

“Fact review. The player who scores is in an offside position, ok?”. Bruno then cancels the goal.

The invalidation of the goal irritated coach Abel Ferreira, who detonated the use of VAR in the press conference after the game. Palmeiras were winning 1-0 when the goal was disallowed. Then, it took the tie in the second half, but managed to get back in front of the score in the final minutes.

“I would like to ask where did they stop the frame [no lance do impedimento do gol de Murilo]. I just hope that this championship is resolved within the four lines. Both teams have to be protagonists, not a third. Let it be resolved by the teams on the field, not by VAR. I’m starting to see a lot of confusion with VAR. Goals that are validated and reversed. VAR only has to come in when it’s something scandalous,” the coach began.

The Portuguese still mocked and said that he asked the referee if the VAR was the same as in the game against São Paulo, in the Palmeiras elimination in the Copa do Brasil. At the time, the CBF admitted that the video referee did not check if Calleri was offside in a bid that resulted in the penalty converted by Tricolor.

“I asked the referee if this VAR was the same as [jogo contra] the Sao Paulo. Depends where you stopped the frame. I ask whoever is at the head of this organization to make an effort. I don’t know if they are tired either, because it really is a lot of game. They also have that right, but I hope the championship is resolved within the four lines”, concluded Abel.

With the victory, Palmeiras remained in the lead of the Brasileirão, with 39 points, four ahead of Corinthians, the second place. Verdão’s next match is on Saturday (30), at 4:30 pm, against Ceará, at Arena Castelão.