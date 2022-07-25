Check out 4 of Jennifer Aniston’s most successful roles

Even though Jennifer Aniston has marked his professional history with the series ‘friends‘ and becoming America’s darling, she has also managed to carve her way into some successful films.

In view of that, we brought you a list of the best characters that Aniston played throughout her career. See below:

1. Mystery in the Mediterranean

Destined to receive a sequel, the Netflix original romantic comedy follows the story of Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston), who are on vacation in Europe. But as the couple takes their wonderful vacation, they end up being framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire.

2. Almighty

After going through the worst day of his life, Bruce Nolan (Jim Carrey) can’t take it anymore and starts blaming God for being unfair. In the face of this, he ends up gaining celestial powers for a day, to see if he could do better.

Aniston plays Grace, Bruce’s girlfriend, who ends up ending their relationship when he turns out to be unfaithful.

3. He’s Not That Into You

Inspired by a book by Greg Behrendt, the story tells the lives of nine people as they struggle to find someone to love without suffering. One of them is Beth (Aniston), who decides to leave her relationship when she realizes that her boyfriend is not going to ask her to marry him, but as time goes by, she realizes that the relationship is still worth it, with or without marriage.

4. Family of junk

With his money stolen, David Clark (Jason Sudeikis) will traffic marijuana to solve his financial life. For that, he will need to leave the United States and go to Mexico, without arousing any suspicion. Therefore, he will have the help of three people, who will pretend to be part of his family.

Jennifer Aniston will play Clark’s wife.