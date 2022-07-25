Check out Pix Trucker’s payment schedule

From August 9, truck drivers from all over the country will receive the Pix Caminhoneiro in the amount of R$ 1 thousand.

From August 9, truck drivers from all over the country will receive the Pix Caminhoneiro in the amount of R$ 1 thousand. However, in this first month, two installments will be paid, referring to the month of July and August, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Pix Trucker Calendar – August

In all, 6 installments of R$ 1,000 will be transferred to truck drivers, ending in December.

Portion Payday 1st installment august 9 2nd installment august 9 3rd installment September 24 4th installment October, 22 5th installment November 26th 6th installment December 17th Source: Ministry of Labor

Pix Trucker

According to the government’s estimate, the Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Transporters (BEm Caminhoneiro), better known as Pix Caminhoneiro, will cover approximately 900,000 autonomous cargo transporters.

Who is entitled to Pix Trucker?

Thus, self-employed cargo carriers registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022 are entitled to Pix Caminhoneiro.

Thus, regardless of the number of vehicles that the professional has, the monthly payment of the benefit will be made in the amount of R$ 1 thousand. In addition, you will not need to present proof of purchase of diesel oil to access the amount.

In addition, program beneficiaries must have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF.

Do I need to sign up to receive Pix Trucker?

It is not necessary to register to receive the amount of R$ 1 thousand from Pix Caminhoneiro, since the data of the truck drivers will be passed on to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), which is linked to the Ministry of Infrastructure. Thus, before releasing the resources, it is verified which professionals are entitled to the benefit.

In summary, the federal government partner technology company, Dataprev, will be responsible for analyzing, cross-checking and checking the data received from ANTT based on information available from the federal government, in order to verify the determined criteria. The idea is to identify the professionals eligible to receive the Pix Caminhoneiro.

MEI Truck Driver is also entitled

As long as they have registered by May 21, 2022, MEI Caminhoneiro will also be able, as an autonomous cargo carrier registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTRC), to receive the Pix Caminhoneiro.

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Nuad Contributor/shutterstock.com