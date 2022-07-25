Corinthians wins classic and overtakes Santos in Brazilian under-20

In the last game of the seventh round of the Brazilian under-20, Corinthians received Santos in a classic played at Fazendinha, on Sunday afternoon, and won 1-0, with a goal scored by Pedro in the 38th minute of the second half. It is worth mentioning that Alvinegro from the beach scored, but the goal was annulled for offside. With the result, Timão surpassed Peixe in the table, going to the second position, both with 14 points.

The team sent to the field by coach Danilo was Kaue; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo, Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Matheus Araújo and Pedrinho; Ryan, Biro and Kayke. It was Danilo’s first classic under the U-20’s command – he took over the team after this year’s Copinha dispute.

On the other side, Orlando Ribeiro climbed Peixe with Edward; Thiago Baliero, Diogo Correa, Cadu Silva, Zabala; Balloon, Matheus Nunes, Ivonei; Fernandinho, Deivid and Renyer. Bolivian Miguelito replaced Renyer, who was injured, and made his debut.

The first half was very busy, with Timão more with the ball and Peixe waiting for the counterattack – it arrived in a few moments, but without success. The best chance to open the scoring was for Corinthians, with a dead ball.

In the second half, Biro sent a ball on the post and almost made it, at the beginning – he, in fact, was the best on the field for the home side. On the other side, Santos even scored with Fernandinho, but the referee marked offside – there is no VAR in the competition.

Zabala was sent off in the 30th minute after a foul on Pedro, almost inside the small area. In the free kick, Biro sent the barrier. Santos responded in the sequence, in a cross kick defended by Kauê. The score, however, remained at zero.

The goal, finally, arrived., at 38 of the second half, when Biro started a beautiful move on the right, he passed to Kayke, who samba in the Santos defense and passed to Pedro just pushing to the back of the net.

Timão’s next appointment will be this Wednesday, at 3 pm (Brasilia time), also at Fazendinha, against Mirassol, for Paulista in the category. Alvinegro from the beach has a duel on the same day and at the same time, against Ferroviária, at CT Rei Pelé.

