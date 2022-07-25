Craftsmen restore the stained glass windows of Notre-Dame de Paris affected by the fire – 07/24/2022

French and German artisans carry out the process of cleaning and restoring the stained glass windows of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which survived the fire in April 2019. This is one of the first restoration operations inside the cathedral, which are aimed at its reopening in 2024. .

“An ambitious goal,” acknowledged on Friday Jean-Louis Georgelin, a French army general, responsible for overseeing the building’s restoration.

On April 15, 2019, a gigantic fire ravaged this masterpiece of Gothic art, causing its frame, its famous needle, its clock and part of its vault to collapse before the astonished gaze of millions of people around the world. .

Eight French workshops and stained glass painters at Cologne Cathedral (West Germany) are working on restoring the stained glass windows in the nave, choir, transept and sacristy, said the public institution that manages the cathedral’s conservation and restoration.

The stained glass windows of the chapels and tribunes are being cleaned directly at Notre-Dame.

Master glazier Flavie Vincent-Petit is responsible for several of the church’s 39 “windows”, “3 meters wide and between 8 and 9 meters high”, she explains to AFP.

“The stained glass windows in the choir are from the 19th century and they are represented by biblical and religious figures. At that time, the architect Viollet Le Duc sought to recover the filtered light of the Middle Ages”, explains Vincent-Petit. “The ones on the ship are from the 1960s and are abstractly inspired,” he adds.

Only the church’s rose windows date from the medieval period, and “were not affected by the fire, so they are not included in the restoration program”, explains this artisan.

The cleaning process, in which about fifteen French master glaziers work, begins with the dismantling of the stained glass windows, mounted with lead on a support called “locksmith”, documenting their condition and numbering them.

Then they vacuum up the dust particles, rub the dirt with cotton pads soaked in a mixture of water and alcohol, and repair the cracks.

These stained glass windows have never been cleaned since they were installed more than 150 years ago, but underneath the dirt is a color that hasn’t changed since then, notes Vincent-Petit.