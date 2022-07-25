Cristiano Ronaldo returns to England to talk to Manchester United | english football

At 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet had contact with the new United coach for the 2022/23 season and must inform the board of his intention to leave the team, if a proposal arrives that he likes, because he intends to play in the next edition of the Champions League. , as the Red Devils only qualified for the Europa League. The English club, in turn, will maintain its position that the Portuguese star is not for sale and that the striker is part of the project led by Ten Hag.

Despite the mystery that still surrounds the situation, the return of shirt 7 to Manchester is already seen as a positive sign at Old Trafford. According to the publication, it is not yet defined whether Cristiano Ronaldo will participate in training with the other players this Tuesday (26), but the expectation is that the Dutch coach himself will have a “face to face” with the Portuguese ace.

Cristiano Ronaldo has one more year of contract with Manchester United, which has the possibility of renewal for another season. The Portuguese forward scored 24 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils in 2021/22 and was the Red Devils’ top scorer.

Despite not having re-introduced himself with the other players for the pre-season and having been out of Manchester United’s tours in Thailand and Australia, CR7 continued his rigid routine of physical training in Lisbon and showed the result on social media.

