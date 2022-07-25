Daredevil series on Disney+ gets title and release date

Due to the pandemic of Covid-19a San Diego Comic-Con did like the other entertainment events and announced details of its first virtual event, the Comic-Con @ Homeincluding how fans can participate!

For the first time in its 50-year history, the organizers of the San Diego Comic-Con were forced to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel the annual celebration of comics and pop culture. Shortly after the cancellation, they announced an online version of the event starting on July 22nd.

The virtual event will be held on the Comic-Con website which, on Wednesday, July 22, at 1:00 pm (Brasilia time) will be transformed into the home of Comic-Con @ Home 2020. The revamped homepage will be the means by which attendees will be able to access the schedule, the Online Exhibition Hall and various events and interactive elements, as each will be supported by a variety of different platforms. Although each day’s schedule is available on the website, the San Diego Comic-Con is working again with Sched.com for those who want to create their own daily schedule.

Remembering that the Comic-Con @ Home It will take place between July 22nd and 26th, 2020, on the same days that the in-person event would take place.

Where to watch?

YouTube will host more than 350 panels and programs in addition to the 2020 Eisner Awards. The Online Exhibition Hall, with approximately 700 exhibitors, will exist on the GoExpo by Community Brands page. And for game fans, these activities will be showcased on the Discord platform.

DC Comics, a longtime supporter of San Diego Comic-Con, will provide the artwork for the official event t-shirt. The t-shirt and a variety of official merchandise related to the event will be available on the store page on the Comic-Con @ Home 2020.

IGN, contributor and sponsor, will broadcast approximately 34 panels from Comic-Con @ Home 2020as well as producing extensive content, interviews and more, all in support of the online initiative.

Tumblr will serve as the platform for the Comic-Con Art Show and the ever-popular Masquerade. The 46th annual masquerade ball will open on Friday, July 24, and winners will be announced on Saturday, July 25.

Movies and anime are popular elements at Comic-Con. This tradition continues as they will both be on the Scener Watch Party Platform, Funimation will exclusively host all anime events including Black Clover and Fruits Basket. Scener is a Chrome browser plugin that will allow fans to simultaneously watch and discuss movies and anime.

Confirmed panels (Brasilia time)

Below you have the schedule and description of the panels confirmed so far (20/07).

As new dashboards are announced, we will also update the page.

amazon

Truth Seekers : Created by Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders, the series will tell the story of a team of paranormal investigators and promises to deliver a mixture of comedy and supernatural horror. The panel will feature the creators. It is scheduled for July 23 (Thursday) at 4 pm.

: Created by Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders, the series will tell the story of a team of paranormal investigators and promises to deliver a mixture of comedy and supernatural horror. The panel will feature the creators. It is scheduled for July 23 (Thursday) at 4 pm. Utopia : series tells the story of a group of young comic book fans who discover that one of the comic book conspiracies is real, and decide to try to save the world. The panel will be attended by the cast (John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Laney, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon Walton and Jessica Rothe), in addition to one of the producers. The conversation will take place on July 23 (Thursday) at 5 pm.

: series tells the story of a group of young comic book fans who discover that one of the comic book conspiracies is real, and decide to try to save the world. The panel will be attended by the cast (John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Laney, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon Walton and Jessica Rothe), in addition to one of the producers. The conversation will take place on July 23 (Thursday) at 5 pm. Upload : Creator Greg Daniels and the cast (Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin BIgley, Allegra Edwards and Zainab Johnson) will chat behind the scenes of the first season, and what fans can expect from the second. The panel is scheduled for July 23 (Thursday), at 6 pm.

: Creator Greg Daniels and the cast (Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin BIgley, Allegra Edwards and Zainab Johnson) will chat behind the scenes of the first season, and what fans can expect from the second. The panel is scheduled for July 23 (Thursday), at 6 pm. the boys: Producer Eric Kripke and actors Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Aya Cash will participate in a panel on the second season of the series. The chat will take place on July 23 (Thursday), at 7 pm.

AMC

Fear the Walking Dead : the focus of the panel will be the sixth season, which comes out later this year. The panel will be attended by the cast and showrunners. The panel will take place on July 24 (Friday), at 4 pm.

: the focus of the panel will be the sixth season, which comes out later this year. The panel will be attended by the cast and showrunners. The panel will take place on July 24 (Friday), at 4 pm. The Walking Dead : The panel will focus on the final episode of Season 10, which has yet to air. Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan and other cast members will be in attendance. The panel will take place on July 24 (Friday), at 5 pm.

: The panel will focus on the final episode of Season 10, which has yet to air. Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan and other cast members will be in attendance. The panel will take place on July 24 (Friday), at 5 pm. The Walking Dead: World Beyond : The premiere of the episodes has been delayed, but the production will premiere at Comic-Con. The panel will feature the showrunner and cast members. The panel will take place on July 24 (Friday), at 6 pm.

: The premiere of the episodes has been delayed, but the production will premiere at Comic-Con. The panel will feature the showrunner and cast members. The panel will take place on July 24 (Friday), at 6 pm. NOS4A2: The series, whose second season premiered in June, will have a panel with Zachary Quinto, showrunner and producer. The conversation will take place on July 25th (Saturday), at 22 pm.

disney

marvel’s 616 : an anthology for Disney+ that will explore the legacy of the comic book publisher, its characters and creators, with a different director for each documentary. The panel will be on July 23 (Thursday), starting at 5 pm.

: an anthology for Disney+ that will explore the legacy of the comic book publisher, its characters and creators, with a different director for each documentary. The panel will be on July 23 (Thursday), starting at 5 pm. The New Mutants : the mutants feature will have its own panel during the event, with the presence of the cast (Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga). It will take place on July 23 (Thursday), starting at 6 pm.

: the mutants feature will have its own panel during the event, with the presence of the cast (Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga). It will take place on July 23 (Thursday), starting at 6 pm. Helstrom : Inspired by the characters Daimon and Satana Hellstrom, straight from the pages of Marvel comics, the Hulu series still hasn’t had much information released – yet another reason to follow everything that is announced during the panel. The conversation will take place on July 24th (Friday), at 19 pm.

: Inspired by the characters Daimon and Satana Hellstrom, straight from the pages of Marvel comics, the Hulu series still hasn’t had much information released – yet another reason to follow everything that is announced during the panel. The conversation will take place on July 24th (Friday), at 19 pm. the simpsons : the panel will have the presence of the writers of the series, who will discuss how they changed their workflow during the pandemic to work on the 32nd season following the measures of social isolation. It will take place on July 25 (Saturday) at 3 pm.

: the panel will have the presence of the writers of the series, who will discuss how they changed their workflow during the pandemic to work on the 32nd season following the measures of social isolation. It will take place on July 25 (Saturday) at 3 pm. The Right Stuff : series that will adapt the book of the same name for the streaming service for Disney+, will have a panel with part of the cast and production team, and will be moderated by former NASA astronaut, Dr. Mae C. Jemison. It will take place on July 25 (Saturday) at 5 pm.

: series that will adapt the book of the same name for the streaming service for Disney+, will have a panel with part of the cast and production team, and will be moderated by former NASA astronaut, Dr. Mae C. Jemison. It will take place on July 25 (Saturday) at 5 pm. American Dad! : Director Brent Woods promises to teach the cast and crew how to draw the animated characters. The panel will take place on July 25 (Saturday), at 5 pm.

: Director Brent Woods promises to teach the cast and crew how to draw the animated characters. The panel will take place on July 25 (Saturday), at 5 pm. Family Guy : in addition to bringing members of the cast and production, the panel promises to show a never-before-seen snippet of the series’ next season. The chat will be on July 25 (Saturday), at 18 pm.

: in addition to bringing members of the cast and production, the panel promises to show a never-before-seen snippet of the series’ next season. The chat will be on July 25 (Saturday), at 18 pm. hoops: series made for Netflix that is scheduled to premiere at the end of the year, will have a panel with cast and producers, in addition to excerpts from the first episode. hoops has a screenplay by Ben Hoffman (Archer), Phil Lord and Chris Miller (A Lego adventure). The conversation will take place on July 26 (Sunday), at 2 pm.

FX

Archer : the animation panel will feature the actors who voice the characters (Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates) in addition to the executive producer, and should bring more information about the next season. The panel takes place on July 24 (Friday) at 9 pm.

: the animation panel will feature the actors who voice the characters (Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates) in addition to the executive producer, and should bring more information about the next season. The panel takes place on July 24 (Friday) at 9 pm. What We Do In The Shadows: Moderated by Haley Joel Osment, the panel will feature members of the cast and production to talk about the series, which has been renewed for a third season. The chat is scheduled for July 25th (Saturday), at 21 pm.

HBO

His Dark Materials : The table will feature producers and cast (Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott and Lin-Manuel Miranda), talking about the first season and sharing expectations for the second year of the series. The conversation will take place on July 23 (Thursday) at 5 pm.

: The table will feature producers and cast (Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott and Lin-Manuel Miranda), talking about the first season and sharing expectations for the second year of the series. The conversation will take place on July 23 (Thursday) at 5 pm. Lovecraft Country: Actors Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Michael Kenneth Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee and Courtney B. Vance meet to talk about the series, which premieres on August 16. The panel is scheduled for July 25 (Saturday), at 8 pm.

Warner

15 years of Constantine : Keanu Reeves will meet with director Francis Lawrence and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman to talk about the film’s legacy. The panel is scheduled for July 25 (Saturday), at 4 pm.

: Keanu Reeves will meet with director Francis Lawrence and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman to talk about the film’s legacy. The panel is scheduled for July 25 (Saturday), at 4 pm. Bill & Ted 3: The panel will be moderated by Kevin Smith and will feature the protagonists Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, in addition to Wyld Stallyns, Samara Weaving, among others. The director and screenwriters will also be present. The conversation will take place on July 25 (Saturday) at 7 pm.

Other panels

Charlize Theron : The actress will have a question and answer session in the form of a panel, remembering moments of her career and talking about the creation of characters like Furiosa (Mad Max), Lorraine (atomic) and Andromache (The Old Guard). It will take place on July 24th (Friday) at 2 pm.

: The actress will have a question and answer session in the form of a panel, remembering moments of her career and talking about the creation of characters like Furiosa (Mad Max), Lorraine (atomic) and Andromache (The Old Guard). It will take place on July 24th (Friday) at 2 pm. vikings : The series will have a panel with showrunner and actors Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen and Jordan Patrick Smith to discuss behind the scenes of all the seasons released so far, as well as showing an exclusive video of the latest episodes. The panel is scheduled for July 24 (Friday), at 3 pm.

: The series will have a panel with showrunner and actors Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen and Jordan Patrick Smith to discuss behind the scenes of all the seasons released so far, as well as showing an exclusive video of the latest episodes. The panel is scheduled for July 24 (Friday), at 3 pm. antlers: Producer Guillermo del Toro and filmmaker Scott Cooper will present more details about the horror thriller, talking about the creation of the monsters and the visual in general. The conversation is scheduled for July 25 (Saturday), at 5 pm.

other attractions

FutureTechLive! returns for the fifth year to introduce virtual activation World Builders, with content from a global community of creators. In this unique experience, participants can explore new worlds in mixed reality and unleash their imaginations to create some of their own.

If that wasn’t enough, there will be plenty of activities including portfolio analysis, games, a SideWalk Art Challenge, a Cosplay Challenge, the SuperVolunteer Challenge and even some shared recipes in case you need a break and some sustenance during the event. .

THE San Diego Comic-Con will also offer an online version of its Souvenir Book, which will be available as a free PDF for download starting Wednesday. The 260-page book contains new art and articles celebrating multiple anniversaries, including the 100th Anniversaries of Ray Bradbury and Ray Harryhausen, as well as celebrations from EC Comics, Moomin, Jack Kirby’s Fourth World comics, and more. This year’s cover is by William Stout.