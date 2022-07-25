David Warner, ‘Titanic’ and ‘Star Trek’ actor, dies at 80

According to The Guardiandied last night (24) the actor David Warner, known for his work in titles such as ‘Tron’, ‘Titanic’, ‘The Prophecy’ and ‘Star Trek’‘.

The veteran was already 80 years old and the family released a note reporting that he had been battling cancer for months, but could not resist.

“Over the past 18 months, he has approached his diagnosis with characteristic grace and dignity… He will be sorely missed by us, his family and friends, and will be remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken”says the text.

Born in 1941 in Manchester, England, Warner joined the dramaturgy in 1962, through the theater company à Royal Shakespeare Company.

He gained a lot of prominence by giving life to the king Henry VI in the play ‘The War of the Roses‘ but it was in 1965 that he got his big break playing Hamlet.

In the following years, he ventured into film and TV, playing several characters from the franchise ‘Star Trek‘, like in the movies ‘The Last Frontier‘ (1989) and ‘the unknown land‘ (1991), and in the series ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation‘ (1987 – 1994).

He also played Spicer Lovejoy in ‘Titanic‘ (1997), a role that earned him a nomination for Best Performance in a Cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In addition, he had small parts in ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Twin Peaks‘ and even voiced Lobo in the animation ‘Teen Titans Go’ and Lord Azlok in ‘Doctor Who: Dreamland‘.

His most recent standout work was as Admiral Boom in the musical ‘The Return of Mary Poppins‘, starring Emily Blunt in 2018.

