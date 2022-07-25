Digital Nomads: Countries Offering Special Visas to Attract Remote Workers

Software engineer Julien Tremblay, from Montreal, Canada, moved to Dubai on a visa intended for digital nomads

When we think of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, we easily imagine glittering skyscrapers, artificial islands and maze-like shopping malls.

But if the local government keeps up the pace, the emirate will soon be remembered as a sort of strategic hub between Europe and Asia, where thousands of remote workers from around the world try to put down roots.

To attract new talent to the region, the UAE announced in March 2021 a one-year residency permit for remote workers.

This visa allows foreign professionals to live in Dubai and continue to work for employers abroad, as software engineer Julien Tremblay from Montreal, Canada did. It also offers newcomers the possibility to obtain a resident identity card and access to most public services.

