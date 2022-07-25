Disney Plus: movies and series about nature and travel

Movies and series present on the streaming service Disney+ show some of the most unexplored places in the Latin Americafrom Mayan ruins in the Mexicopassing through the forests of the caribbean and reaching the arid landscapes of Atacama Desertat the Chile. Check the list:

1 – Wild Brazil

The documentary series seeks to explore some aspect of Brazilian biodiversity. For this, production follows wild animals from different biomes of the country, such as the wetlanda Atlantic forest and the coast. In one episode, for example, the audience follows the species that inhabit the Whale Coastin the south of Bahia. The region concentrates the largest population of humpback whales in the South America, represented in the series by a female and her calf, who are still learning to breathe underwater. The production has three seasons available, with episodes lasting around 50 minutes.

2 – Amazon: Lost Societies

In this docuseries, a group of scientists and explorers try to understand surprising discoveries at the heart of amazon. Professionals suspect that complex and prosperous societies existed there, which inhabited the region more than 2,000 years ago. With new technologies, they do their best to solve the mystery of the ancient inhabitants of the Amazon. The series also presents the daily life and history of various tribes and societies that still live in the forest.

3 – Blue Brazil

With approximately 1h30 of duration, the feature film aims to show the rich biodiversity of the Brazilian coast, which extends for more than seven thousand kilometers. In this way, following a friendly and long-lived sea turtle, the public gets to know in depth about the species that live on the coast of Brazil, from north to south. The film is narrated by actress Alice Braga and directed by documentary filmmaker Cristian Dimitrius.

4 – Overflying

The series shows, through aerial images, the geography, history and culture of eight regions of Latin America. With the narration of actor Rodrigo Santoro, the production explores more than 30 locations, shown over eight episodes. Between them Chichen Itzaat the Mexicoa Patagoniaat Argentina and the Samaná Peninsulaat Dominican Republic.

5 – Discovering Central America

In two episodes, approximately 40 minutes each, explorer Nigel Marven travels through wild and unexplored landscapes of the Costa Rica and gives Guatemala. In addition, the presenter explores Mayan ruins ofand El Mirador, Tikal and Yaxhain the north of Guatemala.

6 – Wild America

Launched in 2021, the series shows the public the wide variety of species in Latin America. In Brazil, some of the highlights are the capuchin monkeys and the pink dolphin from amazon. O wetland Brazilian, the Atacama Desertat the Chileand the reefs and mangroves of the caribbean also have episodes dedicated to them.