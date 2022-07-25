Don’t Worry Darling: New trailer for the film shows the chaos in the lives of the couple starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh – Vogue

+



Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in the movie "Don't Worry Darling" (Photo: Publicity)

This Thursday (21.07), the long-awaited trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling“, film directed by Olivia Wildewas finally released, and shows the protagonists Harry Styles and Florence Pugh together in a bed.

In a chaotic sequence we can see Styles and Pugh, who play the couple Alice and Jack, living the “perfect” life. But when the man’s wife begins to realize that she has something very wrong with the place where they live, things start to complicate her life.

know more

If at the beginning of the trailer, the two seem to be the perfect couple in love, from the moment Alice realizes that the suburb of Victory (fictional city) is not what it seems, she is taken on a surreal journey. She starts asking questions of Jack’s boss, Frank, played by Chris Pine, CEO of the “experimental company town” they reside in. “I was waiting for someone like you, someone to challenge me,” teases Frank. “Like a good girl.”

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in the movie "Don't Worry Darling" (Photo: Publicity)

What is “Don’t Worry Darling” about?

Set in the 1950s, the drama follows a housewife living in a utopian experimental community. In the psychological thriller, despite the glamorous surroundings, she worries that something more sinister could be happening.

Who’s on the roster?

None other than Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, supported by Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine.

When is the release date?

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 23, 2022 in England. In Brazil there is still no forecast.

The original script was on the “Black List”

The story was created by Carey and Shane Van Dyke and appeared on the famous list of the best Hollywood screenplays yet to be produced. Wilde then brought in Katie Silberman, one of his co-writers on the movie “Booksmart”, to perfect it.

Wilde was almost the protagonist

Wilde was planning to star in the film, until he saw “Midsommar” and was impressed by Florence Pugh’s performance. “Whenever there’s new talent, it’s exciting,” she told Vogue. The director opted for a supporting role.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in the movie "Don't Worry Darling" (Photo: Publicity)

know more

Styles’ role was the hardest to fill

In February 2021, Wilde posted a photo of Styles on his Instagram with a caption that read:

“Little-known fact: Most male actors do not want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has led them to believe that it diminishes their power (i.e. financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it is so difficult to get funding for films focusing on women’s stories. No joke, it’s hard to find actors who recognize why it might be worth allowing a woman to take the spotlight. Goes into: [Harry Styles], our Jack. He not only relished the opportunity to allow the brilliant [Florence Pugh] took center stage like our Alice, but he infused each scene with a subtle sense of humanity. He didn’t need to join our circus, but he jumped aboard with humility and grace, and surprised us every day with his talent, warmth and ability to drive backwards.”

Watch the trailer below.