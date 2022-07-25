DOOGEE S89 Pro arriving July 25 with 12,000mAh battery – All in Tech

Chinese manufacturer Doogee is getting ready to make a new rugged smartphone official, the DOOGEE S89 Pro. And now, the manufacturer has just revealed that the device will start selling on AliExpress for just $239 from July 25th.

The DOOGEE S89 Pro promises to wow Batman fans with its themed wallpaper and distinctive back. The device also features a reinforced finish with MIL-STD-810H military-grade protection. Plus, it comes out of the box with the latest Android 12 out of the box.

For the display, DOOGEE has added a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD panel that houses a 16MP front camera. On the back, the device features a 64MP main lens, a 20MP night vision sensor and an 8MP ultrawide/macro camera.

For hardware, the smartphone works with MediaTek’s powerful Helio P90 chip along with 8GB\256GB of RAM and storage. Plus, it includes a large 12,000mAh battery that supports 65W super fast charging.

DOOGEE S61 Series

In addition to the S89 Pro, Doogee also plans to release the S61 series. The S61 series is focused on entry-level devices with distinctive design and good basic features. In fact, its big difference is its removable back cover, something very absent in current devices.

The S61 will also launch on AliExpress and Doogeemall July 25-29 at a starting price of $109 USD for a limited time.