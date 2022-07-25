“During the time I worked with him…”; Abel is not silent about Renan and the statement draws the attention of Palmeiras

Palmeirense coach was honest about the defender’s situation and also talked about the time he worked with the player at Verdão

Palmeiras played well against Internacional and deserved to win by 2 x 1. Verdão “crushed” during the first half, created the best chances and could even have won by more goals difference. Thus, Alviverde remains very calm at the end of the Brazilian Championship table and ended the first round as symbolic champion.

at the press conferenceAbel did not shy away from the subject Renan and opined about the accident that the defender is involved and ended up with a dead biker. The coach said he believes in justice and also talked about the moments he lived with the defender. The Portuguese’s statement has been gaining great repercussion among fans.

“My first words are of sincere and deep condolences and sympathies to the victim’s family. Impossible to recover what happened and the father of this family. I won’t make any value judgments before Justice plays its part”, stated.

Abel Ferreira continued talking about the subject: “During the time I worked with him, I have only good things to say about him. He had been at the club since he was 11. I won’t comment much further, other than giving my deepest sympathies to the victim’s family.”, concluded.

Red Bull Bragantino has already decided that it will terminate the defender’s contract, but has not yet officially communicated to Palmeiras. Verdão, in turn, has not yet touched on the subject of the defender’s future and prioritizes helping the family of the victim killed in the fatal accident.