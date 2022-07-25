Emmy 2022: See all the nominees for the award!

O Emmy 2022 released its list of nominees this Tuesday (12). The United States awards annually honors the best in TV. The 74th edition of the event is scheduled to take place in September 12th – still no announcement of presenters.

Series like “Stranger Things” and “Euphoria” were cited as Best Drama Production. Already “round 6“, from Netflix, made history as the 1st non-English-language series to be nominated in the main category. However, many were surprised by the absence of Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink in the list of actresses, as the duo was quoted for at least one indication.

For the list of nominees, titles released between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 were taken into account. That is, important names such as “The Boys” and “The Umbrella Academy” were outside the eligibility period.

The nominees were introduced by JB Smoove, Melissa Fumero and Frank Scherma, live streamed on the Emmy’s official website. In all, there are more than 100 categories, which highlight productions from the world of movies, series and reality shows. Check out the top nominees at the 74th Emmy Awards!.

Best Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Round 6”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Round 6”)

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Park Hae-soo (“Round 6”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Christopher Walken (“Severance”)

Oh Yeong-su (“Round 6”)

Best Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“hacks”

“The Marvelous Ms. Mavel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do In The Shadows”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carriegan (“Barry”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tyler James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Best Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef” “The Voice”