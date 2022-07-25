Everything Missing from the MCU Announcement Explained

Marvel fans were certainly happy after Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con panel, where the studio made several announcements. Phase 4 revealed ends with She-Hulk: Lawyer and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, both with trailers released online. Phase 5 was mapped out and they also managed to tease Phase 6 with big events like the fantastic four and two new Avengers movies while dubs the new era The Multiverse Saga.

Release dates for projects like Blade and Rays were revealed, and titles were given to captain america 4now titled Captain America: New World Order and Agatha Harkness: Coven of Choas. One new Reckless series has been announced and the character will appear in both She-Hulk: Lawyer and echo. Many new characters have been confirmed to join the MCU. While it was originally thought that the studio would delay the announcements, they’ve decided to make up for a three-year gap from their 2019 presentation, giving fans plenty to talk and speculate about for years to come.

However, much of what was announced at Comic-Con were titles that had already been announced, such as Rays which already landed director Jake Schreier in June 2022. So despite all the major announcements and reruns, there were still a lot of titles and characters missing from the Marvel Studios Comic-Con panel. Part of this could simply be that Marvel is holding more reveals in store for D23, which will be held later this year in September. After all, titles like moon knight, lady marveland She-Hulk were delayed from the announcement of Phase 4 in 2019 to D23, and they revealed the title to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The wonders at Disney Investor Day in 2020.

In addition, Phase 6 has many open spots between the release of the fantastic four and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and even some in between Avengers movies, so there’s still plenty of room. Those were all the key announcements that were missing from Marvel’s Comic-Con presentation.

Shang-Chi 2

Of all the movies released in Marvel Phase 4, in addition to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been the most successful in terms of critical and public reaction. It was one of the first big hit films during the reopening of theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic, holding the top spot at the box office for the entire month of September and grossing $432 million worldwide. ONE Shang-Chi A sequel was announced with director Destin Daniel Cretton returning to direct. However, no announcement was made for Shang-Chi 2 at Comic Con.

They may be saving the announcement for D23 and Marvel Studios still has an uncounted 2024 date: February 16th. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was originally scheduled to open in theaters on February 12, 2021, before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the entire release schedule, so Shang-Chi 2 could open the same February weekend that they had planned for the first film.

Wonder Man

Destin Daniel Cretton has also been confirmed to develop a Disney+ series focusing on Simon Williams’ character, aka Wonder Man. Wonder Man was created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Don Heck in The Avengers #9 in 1964, whose origins are linked to the creation of Baron Zemo. While he died in his initial appearance, the character returned and was revived by Kang the Conqueror, possibly hinting at why the character is being introduced into the MCU to connect with the upcoming Kang stories the MCU is setting. Originally an industrial enemy of Tony Stark, after he receives his ion powers and becomes an Avenger, the character becomes an actor.

With Wonder Man’s origin being linked to Baron Zemo, and the character starting out as an enemy of the Avengers before joining the team, it’s possible that the character’s series could tie into the now confirmed Rays films. This means the series may premiere sooner or later. Rays premieres on July 28, 2024.

Halloween’s Special

It’s been known for some time now that Marvel Studios is developing a Halloween special, with Gael García Bernal in the lead role, with longtime Marvel composer Michael Giacchino taking over the director’s chair. While it is currently unknown which character he will focus on, he is rumored to be the Werewolf by Night character.

Many expect the special to debut on Disney+ in October 2022 and thought it would be officially announced and confirmed at Comic-Con. While they might save it for D23 in September, that means it only has a month of marketing before the special premieres on Disney+. It’s a risky move, but special streaming might not need the same level of marketing as a multi-episode series or movie. If it’s still out in October 2022, that means it will be out a year earlier. Blade theatrical debut, for which the Halloween special will likely lay the groundwork.

deadpool 3

While Marvel Studios is likely forging their own path with the X-Men, it has been confirmed an element they are bringing back from 20th Century Fox. X-Men movies is Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in deadpool 3. It’s already confirmed that the film will be directed by Shawn Levy, who worked with Reynolds on free face. Dead Pool and deadpool 2 screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will return to write the screenplay and the film will be the first R-rated film in the MCU.

With confirmation of the next three phases of the MCU being titled The Multiverse Saga and a cameo from Deadpool once being considered for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it seems like the multiverse angle is likely the solution to how the character will move into the MCU. Many expected deadpool 3 to be announced at Comic-Con on Friday before the Hall H panel, both Dead Pool and deadpool 2 were added to Disney+, with the indication that an announcement was coming.

Armor Wars

Armor Wars was a Disney+ show announced at Disney’s Investor Call in 2020 and was confirmed to focus on the character of James Rhodes, who dons the War Machine (Don Cheadle) superhero mantle. The series is named after a seven-issue arc in the Iron Man comics, written by David Michelinie and Bob Layton with art by Mark D. Bright and Barry Windsor-Smith. The Disney+ series was said to be focused on Rhodey handling much of Tony Stark’s tech coming to audiences, likely set up by the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier when Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp) was revealed to be the Power Broker and now in the United States government.

While the series was supposed to debut in 2023, it wasn’t among the various Phase 5 titles set for 2023 or 2024. War Machine will appear on Secret Invasionhowever, the addition of the character may have delayed Armor Wars back.

Wakanda series

In February 2021, it was announced that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was developing a series focused on Wakanda. Little is known about the project, but it will likely be a result of the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is unknown if it will focus on a specific character from Black Pantherwhether it’s an ensemble show or introduce new characters, but some more details may be revealed at D23 or postponed until later Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in cinemas.

young avengers

A Young Avengers in the MCU was never confirmed by Marvel, but many imagined that some sort of Young Avengers movie or Disney+ series would arrive, as Phase 4 introduced so many characters from the comic book teams. Wiccan and Speed ​​were first introduced in WandaVision before reappearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which also featured popular Young Avengers member America Chavez. Eli Bradley was seen as Elijah Bradley’s grandson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldiera child variant of Loki appeared in Lokiand Kate Bishop co-starred in Archer hawk. Focusing on young heroes like Ironheart and Ms. Marvel, it looked like all signs pointed to the Young Avengers.

It’s possible there are still plans for The Young Avengers, but it could be planned as a Disney+ series or a movie scheduled in between. the fantastic four and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, the other possibility is that the studio might even wait until after Phase 6 for the Young Avengers to take over next. Avengers: Secret Wars.

X-Men

The other big title missing from the lineup is X-Men. marvel is teasing The X-Men for some time, first with the appearance of Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange in the Multiverses of Madnessthe word mutation being said for the first time in lady marveland Namor (often referred to as the First Mutant) set to appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With all this, plus the announcement of the X-Men ’97 animated series for Disney+ looked like Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige was assembling X-Men to make his big MCU appearance. However, no X-Men title was announced.

Marvel may be slowly teasing the arrival of the X-Men. The X-Men can be saved to start Phase 7 as they are a big name that would be a big draw to the public after another big event. Avengers movie. X-Men arriving sometime in 2026 would mean six years have passed since the last theatrical release X-Men movie New Mutants debuted in theaters, helping to build the brand’s nostalgia while at the same time distancing it from the bad reaction to films like X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The Infinity Saga led to the Multiverse Saga which then, when the dust settles, could lead to the Dawn of X.