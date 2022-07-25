Executive passenger films flight attendant sleeping on duty and causes outrage





An unusual situation, which occurred on board a passenger flight, is diverging opinions on social media, after a flight attendant was caught by a traveler taking a nap in the middle of his workday. The professional’s exposure caused outrage and Twitter users, while others defended the passenger’s opinion.

Although there is no official information on the date of the event, the traveler who recorded the scene says that he made the video during American Airlines flight AA-1256, from Cozumel, Mexico, to Dallas, in the United States. He was seated in a business class seat and supposedly needed something from in-flight service, but was not served.

At this point, he takes out his cell phone and films the commissioner sitting and dozing. The video was posted on his Twitter account with the following sentence: “@AmericanAir We are in business class from Cozumel to Dallas today. All we wanted was a few drinks and the flight attendant decided to sleep“. Watch the video below.





The attitude of exposing the professional and charging the company through the social network generated disagreements about his act, since it is not possible to show what really happened. As can be seen in the video above, the scene is very fast and there is no consistency to say who was right or wrong.

repercussion

While some users of microblog questioned if he really needed some service, others commented that he could have acted in bad faith against the crew member, who could, for example, just have his eyes closed, but not sleeping. Finally, there were those who condemned the commissioner’s stance.

In one of the comments, a user says that the passenger should have called the flight attendant or “patted him on the shoulder and ordered those drinks instead of trying to embarrass someone who was obviously tired“.

In another comment, a user says: “How do you know he wasn’t just resting his eyes? What you’re doing to this poor guy is shameful and disgusting. He will probably lose his job because of it.“.

On the flip side, there are comments about how flight attendants should behave during a flight. According to one opinion, flight attendants should always be vigilant for the safety of everyone on board an aircraft. For the user, travelers pay more to enjoy a business class, so the crew must monitor if everyone is in order with the in-flight service.

Despite all the repercussions on social networks, American Airlines has not commented on the case, according to American travel websites consulted.





