Fábio Santos reaches 25 penalty goals for Corinthians and jokes: “I also have some in my head” | Corinthians

Best moments: Atlético-MG 1 x 2 Corinthians, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2022

At the age of 36, the player scored with a header after a cross by Fagner and, in the final minutes, converted a penalty suffered by Giovane.

– I have a few goals in my head, right? It’s not just a penalty, no. In this play it’s very rare for Fagner to cross and I’m in the area. We talked a lot about this move and it never worked out. Even at the celebration he tells me “at last”. He commented to the wingers to enter the area because this is the worst ball, some wingers don’t have that characteristic of being there, but I was. I don’t know what I was doing there, and I was able to take advantage of the cross and hit a nice header – said Fábio Santos, about the first goal.

– I was decided because I have the characteristic of taking a penalty in the middle. They always played here (at Atlético-MG) about me hitting the middle, I didn’t imagine that Everson could stand still, but it was one of the options. Good thing he stayed and I hit the corner, it became more difficult for him to go for the ball. It’s always more complicated to hit a goalkeeper you’ve always coached – he added, about the second.

It was the 25th penalty goal by the left-back with the Corinthians shirt. Since 2011, when he started his first stint, he’s lost just two of the 27 he’s charged.

There were 21 during games, with 19 goals scored. In addition, Fábio Santos beat another six in disputes in knockout tournaments and did all of them, the last of them in the Libertadores round of 16, against Boca Juniors, at Bombonera.

Penalties during games

2/20/2011 – Corinthians 3×1 Santos – a penalty goal;

2/26/2011 – Corinthians 4×0 Barueri – a penalty goal;

1/30/2013 – Corinthians 2×1 Mogi Mirim – a penalty goal;

9/21/2014 – Corinthians 3×2 São Paulo – two penalty goals;

11/30/2014- Fluminense 5×2 Corinthians – a penalty error;

2/10/2015 – Corinthians 2×1 Botafogo-SP – two penalty goals;

7/11/2020 – Atlético-GO 1×1 Corinthians – a penalty goal;

11/25/2020 – Coritiba 0x1 Corinthians – a penalty goal;

2/3/2021- Corinthians 2×1 Ceará – one penalty goal;

4/16/2021- Corinthians 1×1 São Bento – a penalty goal;

5/9/2021- Corinthians 2×1 Novorizontino – a penalty goal;

6/6/2021- América-MG 0x1 Corinthians – a penalty goal;

10/24/2021- Internacional 1×2 Corinthians- a penalty goal.

10/28/2021- Corinthians 1×0 Athletico-PR – a penalty goal.

1/30/2022- Santo André 0x1 Corinthians – a penalty goal

2/6/2022- Ituano 2×3 Corinthians – a penalty goal

5/4/2022- Deportivo Cali 0x0 Corinthians – a penalty error;

6/19/2022- Corinthians 1×0 Goiás – a penalty goal;

7/24/2022- Atlético-MG 1×2 Corinthians – a penalty goal;

5/11/2011 – Palmeiras 1 (5)x (6)1 Corinthians – Paulistão Semifinal – goal;

5/5/2013 – São Paulo 0 (3)x (4) 0 – Corinthians – Paulistão Semifinal – goal;

4/19/2015 – Corinthians 2 (5)x(6) 2 Palmeiras – Paulistão Semifinal – goal;

3/26/2021 – Corinthians 1 (5)x(3) 1 Retrô-PE – 2nd phase of the Copa do Brasil – goal;

3/24/2022 – Corinthians 1 (7)x (6) 1 Guarani – Paulistão Quarter Finals – goal;

7/5/2022 – Boca Juniors 0 (5) x (6) 0 Corinthians – Libertadores Round of 16 – goal.

