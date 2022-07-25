Fan who gave Nazi salute banned from English stadiums

A Newcastle United fan gave a Nazi salute during a game against Tottenham. Photo: Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

A fan who gave a Nazi salute during a Newcastle United home game has been banned from all UK football stadiums.

Shay Asher made the racist gesture towards Tottenham fans during the Premier League game at St James’ Park on 17 October 2021. An investigation was launched after other spectators witnessed the 24-year-old’s salute with his right hand. while “putting his finger in his mouth for a mustache”.

Read too:

Asher admitted to a racially aggravated public order offense when he appeared before magistrates in Newcastle in April and was fined. He returned to the same court last Tuesday (19), for a new hearing, where he received a banning order from football that will run until 2025.

The order prohibits Asher from participating in any regulated football match in the UK, which includes Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and National League matches, as well as England team matches.

The banning order also prevents him from traveling abroad to attend international friendlies, qualifying matches and tournaments.

Detective Inspector Gillian Beecroft of Northumbria Police said: “Hate crimes of any kind within our communities will not be tolerated under any circumstances and I welcome the banning order handed down to Asher.

“In the Northeast, we have some of the most experienced and passionate fans in the entire country and the overwhelming majority of those who watch the matches behave impeccably. However, when passions are running high, as was the case with this particular game, a small minority can be disappointed and ruin the show for others,” he explained.

Asher was fined £200, as well as ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge, after admitting to the racially aggravated offense in Newcastle Magistrates Court on 27 April and his banning order took effect immediately.