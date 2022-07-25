Farmers who say they’ve been made sterile by pesticide use | agribusiness

Tens of thousands of former banana plantation workers say they were rendered sterile by a pesticide used by American companies on plantations in Latin America in the 1970s.

The United States restricted and later banned its use on American soil because of the health risks, but workers in Central and South America continued to be exposed to it.

Journalist Grace Livingstone chronicles the workers’ decades-long battle for justice from Panama.

Isabel Coba Mojica was 16 years old when she got a job on a banana plantation in the province of Chiriquí, Panama.

When he started working on the plantation in 1967, it was managed by a subsidiary of the American giant United Fruit Company, which has since changed its name to Chiquita Brands International.

Coba hoped to start a family with his girlfriend, but she didn’t get pregnant. The couple eventually broke up, and he met another woman, but his new partner was also unable to conceive.

In the third year of the 25 years he spent on the plantation, Coba decided to seek medical help. The doctor tested his sperm and said he could not have children.

“I couldn’t believe it. I went crazy, I thought it wasn’t worth living anymore. It was a feeling of sadness and loss”, he recalls.

Coba was not the only worker on banana plantations to have health problems.

Rafael Martínez González worked on two different banana plantations managed by United Fruit in Panama.

Three years after starting work, Martínez’s wife had a miscarriage when she was six months pregnant. The couple never conceived another baby.

In all of Panama, there are more than 1,100 former banana plantation workers who say a pesticide used by United Fruit on the plantations made them sterile.

The pesticide, called dibromochloropropane or DBCP, targets microscopic worms that damage banana trees. But it can also affect male fertility.

2 of 3 Rafael Martínez is one of the banana plantation workers in Panama who cannot have children — Photo: BBC Rafael Martínez is one of the banana plantation workers in Panama who cannot have children — Photo: BBC

Martínez believes that not enough precautions were taken when the pesticide — which had several trade names, including Fumazone — was sprayed.

“I sprayed a lot of chemicals. Usually when I sprayed Fumazone, I was given a mask, but not gloves, boots or any other protective clothing,” he says.

American lawyers helped Martínez and Coba, along with hundreds of other Panamanians, file a lawsuit against Chiquita and the pesticide’s makers, but the two men say they never knew what ended up in the lawsuit and never received any compensation.

The problem is not restricted to Panama either.

In Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, tens of thousands of former banana plantation workers sued the companies that made DBCP and the fruit companies that used it.

The companies in question are Dole Fruit, Del Monte and Chiquita, and the manufacturers Shell, Dow Chemical, Occidental Chemical and AMVAC.

Animal tests show testicular atrophy

The lawsuits claim that there was evidence that DBCP caused sterility in animals as early as the 1950s.

Scientists working for two of the manufacturers — Dow and Shell — performed exposure studies in rabbits, rats and mice, which showed reduction in sperm count and testicular atrophy in some cases.

Charles Hine, one of the scientists who performed the tests, wrote in a 1961 preliminary report to US regulatory bodies that repeated exposure to DBCP could affect human reproduction.

But according to correspondence from the company to which the BBC had access, the Shell official in charge of registering the chemicals with the authorities replied: “Leave out speculation about possible conditions harmful to man. This is not a treaty on use. safe”.

When the pesticide was licensed in 1964, the label made no reference to potential impacts on male fertility.

Hine, who became a consultant to Dow and Shell, had also advised the use of waterproof protective clothing, but the pesticide label did not mention the need for protective equipment either.

Factory workers became sterile

Standard Fruit (now known as Dole Fruit) began using DBCP on banana plantations in Latin America in the 1960s, while Chiquita and Del Monte started in the early 1970s.

According to a lawsuit filed in US courts, Dole and Chiquita continued to use DBCP in Central America after 1977, even though US regulators restricted its use in the US because of the health risks.

That year, 35 workers at a DBCP plant in California were found to be sterile.

In 1977, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) then suspended the use of DBCP on 19 plantations in the United States, and imposed a “conditional suspension” on all other plantations in the country, which meant the product could only be used in very restricted ways: only certified applicators could handle it and would be required to wear respirators and other protective clothing.

In 1979, the Environmental Protection Agency finally deregistered DBCP for all US uses, exempting pineapple growers in Hawaii until 1985.

Although Shell and Dow stopped manufacturing DBCP in 1977, they continued to legally export their unused stocks of the pesticide to several Central American countries, but not to Panama after that date.

Approached by the BBC, Dow said it “stopped manufacturing DBCP on August 11, 1977, three weeks after learning that DBCP is capable of causing effects on male fertility in humans when found in very high doses in factories.”

The statement adds that “Dow’s manufacturing of DBCP, and all sales or shipments of DBCP, took place well before October 1979,” when the pesticide’s US registration was canceled.

The trade name for Shell’s DBCP pesticide was Nemagon. A spokesperson for the company stated: “Shell voluntarily suspended the manufacture of Nemagon in 1977 after the US Environmental Protection Agency raised concerns about the effects of DBCP, and it had already ceased all sale or manufacture of Nemagon before the EPA banned its use in the US in 1979.”

According to the lawsuit, Occidental Chemical continued to sell DBCP to Panama until 1979, and AMVAC continued to supply DBCP to Panamanian distributors until 1985.

Occidental Chemical declined to comment. But the managing director of AMVAC told the BBC that “the sales and uses you are focused on date back more than 40 years”.

He wrote: “According to the records I have seen, the company apparently sold DBCP in bulk to distributors who, in turn, sold the goods to various countries in Latin America. The final destination of these goods was often unclear.”

“Why the company sold DBCP during the time period in question, after the US cancellation, I don’t know. That would have been known to those making decisions in the 1970s.”

Dow added that “the science of DBCP is clear” and that “dose is the determining factor.”

“Low-dose, outdoor or intermittent exposures will not affect male fertility,” he said.

Their statement says that DBCP has been shown to “possibly affect the reproductive function of some male workers who have directly handled it at very high doses in factories.”

But it argues that “farm workers would have potentially used significantly lower doses, and no studies of farm workers have shown a similar effect when working with DBCP.”

Dole says on its website that “there is no credible scientific evidence that Dole’s use of DBCP on banana farms caused any of the damages claimed in any of the lawsuits relating to DBCP, including sterility.”

The company also stated that it stopped buying DBCP in 1979, when the US Environmental Protection Agency canceled the registration for its use in the country.

Chiquita and Del Monte did not respond to BBC inquiries.

Decades-old legal battle

After nearly three decades, there has only been one case in which a US court has considered whether the pesticide caused sterility.

3 of 3 Coba spent decades working on this former Chiquita plantation — Photo: BBC Coba spent decades working on this former Chiquita plantation — Photo: BBC

Six Nicaraguan banana plantation workers were found to have become sterile because of DBCP, but this Historic judgment was overturned upon appeal, when the companies successfully argued that the case had been marred by corruption.

Until the moment, there have been no successful US litigation brought by banana plantation workers.

Their lawsuits were dismissed on procedural grounds or the companies settled the case out of court, making payments to some plaintiffs but not accepting responsibility.

There are currently only two active lawsuits in the US. Scott Hendler, the lawyer who is suing on behalf of workers in Guatemala, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Panama, says the companies are “recurring procedural issues over and over again.”

He wants a jury to see the evidence.

“There is no doubt that DBCP can cause sterility,” he says.

“The question is whether each of the plaintiffs has suffered enough exposure on its own to be a substantial factor in causing its own infertility.”

Martínez, Panama, is one of thousands of banana plantation workers whose case was dismissed without evidence being heard.

BBC investigations show that his lawsuit, along with the lawsuits of more than 1,160 Panamanians, was dismissed by a California judge in 2010 on the grounds of forum non conveniens — a legal doctrine that means this particular courthouse was not the best place. to judge the case.

The court never heard of Martínez’s infertility or that he handled DBCP without gloves.

Coba’s name does not appear in any of the pending cases, so it is likely that his case was also dismissed.

Coba sometimes imagines what his life could have been like:

“My brothers who didn’t work on the banana plantations have children. I see my nephews running and sometimes I feel a sense of loss. It’s sad, it’s painful.”

Where does what I eat come from: bananas

Why is food production so dependent on pesticides?