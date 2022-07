If the result was not the best, the technician Felipe won options for athletic in the duel against Botafogo for the 19th round of the Brasileirão. Defender Thiago Heleno and forward Vitinho returned to the team. The midfielder Fernandinho had his first chance as a starter.

The General had not played since March 23 at Atletiba valid for the State. Since then, it took four months to recover from the shoulder injury, which required surgery. The defender started as a starter, but suffered with the rhythm of the game and was replaced by Nico Hernández in the 16th minute of the second half.

After making his debut for the Hurricane against Atlético-GO with an assist, Fernandinho had a more discreet match. Even so, he was important for the team in midfield and helped in the attack with a header out and a shot deflected for a corner. But, like Thiago Heleno, he still couldn’t stand the 90 minutes. He walked out to Eric’s entrance.

Fernandinho on the field against Botafogo. Photo: Publicity/Athletico | José Tramontin / Athletico

Vitinho had been undergoing treatment for a muscle injury since mid-June. The striker entered the final stage in Abner’s spot.

Fernandinho and Thiago Heleno available against Flamengo

The athletic coach commented on the performance of Thiago Heleno and Fernandinho, celebrated having them available, but did not guarantee their title against Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil,

“We knew that on Wednesday we can count on Thiago [Heleno] and with Fernandinho. We still don’t know the total minutes or how we’re going to do it. I will think about the lineup and what the athletes will feel in relation to the physical conditions to decide”, said Felipão.

“Unfortunately, that’s what we have to do in the championship. That’s how it is and it’s no use complaining. We had their participation, they’ve played 60, 65 minutes, and then they give us the idea of ​​how we can use them”, he reinforced. .

With the defeat to Botafogo, Hurricane ended the first round outside the G4 of the Brasileirão. The focus is now on Flamengo on Wednesday (27), at 21:30, at Maracanã, for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the national knockout.

Athletico did not have a good performance against Botafogo

With a modified team, Athletico did not have a good game and lost the third match under the command of Felipão.

The team even started pressing, but saw Botafogo grow throughout the game and conceded the first goal after a good move by Jeffinho on the right. Erison took advantage of the leftovers in the area to open the scoring.

In the second half, even with some changes by the coach, Hurricane seemed slow and saw the home team expand with the highlight of the match, Jeffinho. Hugo Moura made a mistake at the end of the game, the forward stole the ball and hit it from outside the area with no chance for Bento.

“It’s a championship that we have difficulties with because we are in three competitions. We had to make choices, because fourth is a decision. And these choices, sometimes, don’t give the total we want from the team. We have done what is planned. different to see if we can stand for the classification in the Copa do Brasil”, summarized Felipão after the defeat to Botafogo.