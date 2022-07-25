Find out what’s featured this week on Star+ – GKPB

We’re almost saying goodbye to July and August is already knocking on the door, but before we welcome the new month, there’s still good stuff coming to streaming platforms this week and we’re going to leave you some tips for movie highlights and series that will be available on the Star+ platform in the coming days.

Santa Evita – 07/26

This Tuesday, the seven episodes of the miniseries Santa Evita arrive at Star+, which narrates the mysterious story behind the embalmed body of Eva Perón (played by Natalia Oreiro), who waited for three years for the construction of a monument for her burial, the that never occurred.

The 26th of July was not chosen by chance for the launch of the miniseries, the date marks the 70th anniversary of Eva Perón’s death.

9-1-1 – 07/27

The new episodes of the fifth season of the series 9-1-1 will be released this Wednesday on Star+ and this time our emergency responders will have to deal with a new threat: a ransomware that aims to destabilize the Los Angeles computer system, and everything descends into chaos when a widespread blackout begins to wreak havoc across the city.

Also on the 27th, the remaining episodes of the second season of Big Sky arrive on the platform bringing a new mystery for detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt.

Lie Influencer (Not Okay) – 07/29

To close the month of July, the film Influencer de Mentira (Not Okay) arrives at Star+, starring Zoey Deutch who plays Danni Sanders, an ambitious young woman who gets followers and fame on social networks by lying creating a false trip to Paris just to attention, but a horrible incident happens in his real life and soon becomes part of his hoax.

In addition to Zoey, the cast includes Dylan O’Brien, Embeth Davidtz and Sarah Yarkin.

Now that you know the Star+ highlights of the week, all you have to do is get organized to keep the list up to date, and start preparing for the arrival of August, which will bring a lot of good things too, including the long-awaited miniseries In the Name of Heaven.