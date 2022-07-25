Find out who is Olena Zelenska, the Ukrainian who is at the center of the political scene

Ukraine’s First Lady came out of the wings, rose to international prominence and made her voice heard as the Russian invasion of Eastern Europe began.

Ukraine’s first lady came out of the wings and gained space in the war against Russia



Olena Zelenska has gained prominence and has been at the center of the political scene since the invasion of Russia The Ukraine it started. Ukrainian leader’s wife, Volodymyr Zelensky, the First Lady is making her voice heard on behalf of the people of her country. At the start of the Russian offensive, she spent several weeks in hiding, shifting from refuge to another as Moscow troops approached Kiev. Unlike her husband, she was not as willing to hold public office, but came out of the wings when the war broke out. “I’ve always been a non-public personality and I don’t like the extra attention I get,” the screenwriter told French magazine Elle a month before the offensive.

A professional screenwriter, Zelenska stunned the world this week when she addressed the US Congress to call for greater Western support for Ukraine, being the first wife of a foreign leader to address Congress to a standing ovation. “Help us to put an end to this horror against the Ukrainians,” she begged, weeping, to the American representatives. She showed footage of crippled children four months after her husband’s video conference speech. “In two and a half years as First Lady, a lot of things have changed for me. I am aware that fate gives me a unique opportunity to communicate with people,” she adds. Etiquette expert Anna Chapliguina explains that Zalenska is “a person of duty”, that she is not like “Michelle Obama”, very comfortable in the spotlight, but like “Kate Middleton in her early days” in the royal family, compare. “She never dreamed or aspired to become First Lady. She ended up there by chance and in the midst of a planetary crisis”, summarizes Chapliguina.

Zalenska’s entry on the scene took place on May 8 at a meeting with US First Lady Jill Biden in western Ukraine. Since then, the Ukrainian has fulfilled both her agenda of contacts with the wives of the leaders and her speeches and interviews. In the United States, she moved lawmakers with images of Liza Dmitrieva, a child she had known but died in a Russian attack last week in Vinnytsia, central Ukraine. For Aliona Guetmantshuk, director of the New Europe Center, a think tank in Kiev, Zelenska’s personal touch helps “reinforce the message” about the critical situation her country finds itself in. “It talks about humanitarian needs, which is a common theme for the First Lady. But it also shows that, in the case of Ukraine, more military aid is synonymous with more lives saved”, adds the director of the laboratory.

Graduated in architecture, Zelenska grew up in central Ukraine, in Kryvy Rig, where her husband also hails from. She and Zelenksy met when they were 17 and their friendship turned to romance as they began their careers in the entertainment industry, he as a comedian and she writing his jokes. They were married in 2003, before moving to Kiev and giving birth to Oleksandra, now 17, and Kyrylo, 9. Unknown to the public at the time of her husband’s election in 2019, Olena claimed to have not been told when her husband decided to run for president. Like everyone else, she discovered the candidacy on social media and found it difficult to support him at official events at the beginning of his term.

When she went to sleep on February 23, on the eve of the first offensive, Zelenska did not imagine that she would not sleep with her husband again for the next few months. Although Zelensky was determined not to flee from Russian forces, his wife went into hiding with the children. They suspended campaigns to improve school meals and promote the Ukrainian language and culture abroad. “I’m not going to panic and cry. I am calm and I have confidence,” she assured her countrymen in a message posted on Facebook.

