First round ends with elite squad strayed and bololô in meiuca – 07/25/2022

Palmeiras ended the first round of the Brasileirão four points ahead of second-place Corinthians.

It’s the biggest difference between any other position in the league. Between seventh, Internacional, and eighth, Red Bull Bragantino, there are three points. Other than that, the intervals are no more than two.

Fluminense, Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR are on their tail.

The competition, which started flat, is seeing some names consolidate, both at the top and at the bottom. And even in that gray area, there in the middle.

At the top, Palmeiras has already opened up nine points for the last occupant of the G-6 and eternal contender for the title, Flamengo.

Down below, the Stronghold is at least five points away from escaping the stick. Youth, at four.

In Meiuca, others give the impression that they shouldn’t have to fight for survival, but they will also hardly nibble on anything more than the consolation prize that is the South American.

The summit for them, however, is getting further away than the foot of the mountain. Teams like Santos and São Paulo, for example, are in ninth and tenth places, respectively, thirteen points from the lead and seven points from the relegation zone. Distance probably too big to maintain any title dream and too small to stave off any fall threat suffocation.

Botafogo and Ceará would close the South American team today. However, they only take four points over Coritiba, first inside the Z-4.

That is, the first round ends relatively open, but with the elite platoon getting further away with each turn. Those who don’t connect will stay on the way and risk ending up in the middle of those horrible falls of those who don’t keep up with the rhythm of their peers in front.