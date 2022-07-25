Flamengo de Dorival is Pedro plus ten – 07/24/2022

Peter is sad. Pedro’s mother cries when she sees her son on the reservation. Flamengo should have released Pedro for the Olympic Games. If I were Pedro, I would rebel and demand to be traded for Palmeiras. Pedro and Gabriel cannot play together. Peter this, Peter that, Peter that other. Few players have motivated so many discussions in sports debates in recent times. Most of them are hot and out of their minds.

Pedro has been red-black since he was a child. Even when he played for Fluminense, he never hid his desire to one day transfer to Flamengo and even asked tricolor president Mário Bittencourt, in 2019, to negotiate him, when interest arose from Gávea. He was not answered and ended up sold to Fiorentina. Without adapting to Italian football, he can finally fulfill his dream, hired by Fla in 2020.

That’s when the chant began, in a modern version of Febeapá (Festival de Misera que Assola o País), by the late Sérgio Porto, aka Stanislaw Ponte Preta. How can Flamengo have the two best strikers in Brazil in the squad? And more, having one of them in the reserve, since, at the time, still with Jorge Jesus, the four “forwards”, Éverton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Bruno Henrique were untouchable.

Even so, with Jesus, Pedro was used a lot: sometimes alongside Gabriel, in Bruno Henrique’s absence, sometimes with Bruno Henrique, in Gabriel’s absence. He scored important goals in the decision of the Recopa Sul-Americana and in the final against Fluminense, in the Campeonato Carioca-both in the first leg.

Mister, however, left and started the story that Pedro and Gabigol couldn’t play together. So thought Domènec Torrent, Rogério Ceni, Renato Gaúcho and, finally, the worst of all, Paulo Sousa. The latter relegated him so much to the background that, yes, for the first time, Pedro thought about leaving the club of the heart.

But Sousa was finally sent away and Dorival Júnior arrived. Who, with Bruno Henrique’s injury, did not hesitate to make him the starter, alongside Gabriel, forming the duo that so many coaches and journalists got tired of saying would not work.

The result is being seen, game by game. Pedro started to score goals and provide assists and his relationship with Arrascaeta and Gabigol is improving. No wonder, Flamengo played well again, qualifying in the Copa do Brasil, with a gala exhibition, against Atlético Mineiro, and climbing the Brazilian table – Paulo Sousa was fired in 14th place and Dorival is already in 6th, after the turnaround triumph against Avaí, in Ressacada, the first in the history of the confrontation. The goals? They were from Peter…

Of course, now the clamor for his summons has begun. There is only one more FIFA date left, between September 19 and 27, for a friendly that should be against Mexico and a game for the already closed South American qualifiers, that Brazil x Argentina interrupted by Anvisa, because some Argentine players were not vaccinated.

If Tite still thinks about the possibility of taking Pedro to the Cup, he should call him – the competition is heavy, with Matheus Cunha, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus, but Pedro is the only typical striker, who can give the squad a different option than that light attack and a lot of movement used by the coach until now.

If that happens, Flamengo will run the risk of losing him during important phases of the Brasileiro, the Copa do Brasil (which will have the finals on October 12 and 19) and Libertadores (whose single final will be on October 29). A big problem. Because, the way it’s playing, Dorival Júnior’s team has to be Pedro and 10 more.