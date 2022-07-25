Fluminense makes the best 1st round of the Brasileirão since the title in 2012

Without losing eight games in the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense ended the first round of the competition on a high after beating Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 yesterday (24). The triumph at Raulino de Oliveira took the team to third place, with 34 points, guaranteeing the best placement and the best score of Tricolor after 19 rounds in the last 10 years.

The last time the team surpassed this mark, it was champion. In 2012, the club commanded by Abel Braga turned the round, adding 42 points and occupying the runner-up position, behind Atlético-MG, who had 43. However, at the end of the 38 rounds, the squad that contained Fred and Deco led to better, adding 77 points to Galo’s 72.

That season, Nense also ended the first round winning 2-1. However, the opponent in 2012 was Vasco. In the match, Thiago Neves scored both Tricolor and Gum, against, made the honor for Cruz-Maltino.

Since then, the team has oscillated good times (fifth in 2014 and 2020 and fourth in 2015) and bad times (15th in 2013 and 16th in 2019) at the beginning of the championship. However, most of the time, it remained in the middle zone of the table: eighth in 2016 and 2021, ninth in 2017 and tenth in 2018.

2015 serves as a warning

If 2012 only guarantees good memories, the 2015 campaign, which is more similar to the current one, brings bad memories for the tricolor fan.

The Xerém team had 33 points and was fourth at the end of the first round, but made a bad comeback and finished the Brasileirão only in 13th place. With only 14 points conquered, Tricolor had the worst campaign in the final part of the tournament in 2015.

Aware that Flu cannot relax to keep fighting in Serie A, coach Fernando Diniz believes that the team still has a lot to be corrected in the return.

“What we have to focus on is work. We try to make every game better. Train to win. Compete, correct defects, that generates results. Fans are for cheering, journalists are for giving their opinion and we work to increase the chance of winning”, he said. in collective.

Check out Fluminense’s campaigns in the first round since 2012

2012 – 2nd place; 42 points

2013 – 15th place; 22 points

2014 – 5th place; 31 points

2015 – 4th place; 33 points

2016 – 8th place; 28 points

2017 – 9th place; 26 points

2018 – 10th place; 23 points

2019 – 16th place; 18 points

2020 – 5th place; 32 points

2021 – 8th place; 25 points

2022 – 3rd place – 34 points