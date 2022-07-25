Fluminense x Bragantino has sold out tickets, but the audience is much smaller than the total load | fluminense

The disclosure of the paying public of 8,827 people and 9,877 present in the match between Fluminense and Bragantino, last Sunday, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão, in Volta Redonda, won by Flu 2-1, was a reason for controversy among tricolor fans, especially on the social networks.

With an available load of 13,990 tickets including free tickets, tickets sold out last Friday, two days before the match – the announcement was made by Fluminense’s profile on social networks. There was a great expectation from the public in the city. But despite the big party in the stands, the number was much lower than expected.

The report of ge sought out Fluminense to understand the difference in the total load and the number of people present at the stadium. The information received was that more than 2 thousand members of the club checked in and did not go to the game. Also according to the investigation, the number of payers was only counted with the fans who passed through the turnstiles.

With the more than 2 thousand members who gave up going to the game, the 9,877 present would be almost 12 thousand. Adding the 1,200 tickets available for the visiting sector, the number approaches the total load of 13,990 – the maximum number that was allowed by the authorities responsible for the match.

As member check-in ends up being a sale, many non-member fans were unable to purchase tickets as the full charge was reached on Friday.

Another important factor is that the club started using the Dynamic QR Code, which makes it impossible for members to sell or donate tickets. That is, many fans checked in to make the transfer and were unable to do so.

There’s also the issue of members who check-in at the match to get points in the member program and end up not going to the games. O Fluminense plans a future change so that points are only counted when tickets are used.

Even with the audience smaller than expected, this was the game in the season for Fluminense in Volta Redonda with the largest number of fans. Check out:

Fluminense x Bragantino – Brasileirão 2022 – total audience: 9,877

Fluminense 2 x 1 Athletico-PR – Brasileirão 2022 – total audience: 4,722

Resende 0 x 4 Fluminense – Carioca 2022 – total audience: 6,936

Madureira 0x1 Fluminense – Carioca 2022 – total audience: 3,345

Fluminense reached 34 points and is five behind Palmeiras, leader, who beat Inter this Sunday. Tricolor is in third place in the competition.

Best moments: Fluminense 2 x 1 Bragantino, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Flu returns to play for the Brasileiro on August 1, Monday, against Santos, in Vila Belmiro. Before, this Thursday, they face Fortaleza in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, in Ceará.

