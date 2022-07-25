Fortaleza draws with Santos and ends the 1st round of Serie A in the lantern – Play

O Strength remains in a complicated situation in Serie A. On Sunday night (24), Tricolor drew 0-0 with saintsat Arena Castelão, and ends the 1st round of Brazilian championship in the flashlight.

Leão do Pici returns to the last position due to the victory of Juventude over Ceará, by 1 to 0. Thus, the gaucho team reached 16 points, while Fortaleza ends the first half of the competition with 15.

In the next round, Tricolor will face Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, next Sunday (31), at 6 pm.

THE GAME

1ST HALF

0 – 15min: The game starts without much emotion and with many mistakes on both sides. Without much inspiration, neither Fortaleza nor Santos created real chances of danger and ran into the opponent’s truncated marking.

15 – 30min: Fortaleza improves in the match, but still fails in the finishing of the plays. In the main arrival, Moisés took off and played for Romero, who finished and the ball deflected in Felipe Jonatan, leaving for a corner. Santos responded with Felipe Jonatan himself, who cleared two markers and kicked from outside the area, but sent it over the goal.

30 – 48min: The game continued without much inspiration. No clear chance for either team and the 0-0 draw translates what was the 1st stage at Castelão.

2nd HALF

0 – 15min: The teams come back from the break with more disposition and offensiveness. Both defenses are more open and attacks carry more danger. The game is open exchange. Santos almost opened the scoring with Marcos Leonardo, and Fortaleza’s answer came with Thiago Galhardo, who also came close. But everything remains the same.

15 – 30min: Fortaleza launches itself into the attack and ends up giving space to Santos, who exploits the counterattack at the speed of Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo. Shirt 9 almost opens the scoring, but sends the net from the outside.

30 – 50min: In the final stretch, Fortaleza took even more risks, trying to win at all costs. However, much more on the basis of suppression than creativity. The team was disorganized, created little and, in the chances it had, was unable to be effective.

