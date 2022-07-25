Fortaleza vs Santos live for the Brasileirão Serie A 2022; follow broadcast

On the night of this Sunday, 24th, Fortaleza seeks to resume its recovery in the 2022 Brazilian Championship. Leão receives Santos, at Arena Castelão, at 19 pm, in a match valid for the 19th round of the competition, the last of the first round. Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Fortaleza vs Santos live: listen via Youtube

Fortaleza vs Santos live: listen via Facebook

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Fortaleza and Santos lineups

Strength

Marcelo Boeck; Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi; Ronald, Jussa, Lucas Crispim and Juninho Capixaba; Moses, Romero and Romarinho. Tech: Vojvoda.

saints

John Paul; Madson, Alex Nascimento, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho and Bruno Oliveira; Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Léo Baptistão.Tech: Lisca.

How Fortaleza and Santos arrive for the game

For Santos, the game will mark the debut of coach Lisca. Peixe comes from a victory at home, against Botafogo, by the score of 2 to 0. In his first game, the coach should have problems to climb the team, since Maicon, Luiz Felipe, Lucas Pires and Sandry are delivered to the medical department. Midfielder Vinicius Zanocelo will also not go to the field, as he is automatically suspended.

Fortaleza will be able to count on its new hires again. Against RB Bragantino, defender Britez was the only one among the news to be a starter, in addition to acting during the 90 minutes, the Argentine defender left his mark, by swinging the nets after a corner kick by Lucas Crispim.

Thiago Galhardo and Sasha should also gain more minutes against Alvinegro da Vila Belmiro. The expectation is that the Venezuelan midfielder Otero wins his first opportunity on the field, as well as the midfielder Fabrício Baiano, who was regularized last Wednesday, 20.

Leão is still looking forward to having midfielders Hercules and Zé Wellison again, who are going through the recovery process after muscle injuries, as well as goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, who did not play against RB Bragantino, due to discomfort in the posterior muscle. of the left thigh.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags