Gal Gadot enters the hospital emergency room in Loures during the recording of the new film – NiT

The actress is filming a Netflix production in Lisbon. The heat will be one of the reasons for this unexpected visit to Beatriz Ângelo.

Gal Gadot, the protagonist of “Wonder Woman”, was admitted to the emergency room at Beatriz Ângelo hospital, in Loures, after an incident that took place during the recording of the new Netflix movie “Heart of Stone” — where she stars with Jamie Dornan.

According to the magazine “TV 7 Dias”, the actress suffered a mishap during the filming that took place last week in Portugal. Her presence was noticed by the other patients due to the security team she had with her at the hospital.

“It was the actress who plays ‘Wonder Woman’. She couldn’t even go unnoticed. She was admitted to Beatriz Ângelo’s emergency room, but she wasn’t there long. She was attended to and must have been there for a maximum of three hours,” explains the same publication.

It is not known why Gal Gadot went to the hospital in Loures, but “TV 7 Dias” says that the actress may have been injured during the recordings, or she may not have felt well due to the heat.

The platform’s spy thriller will have scenes filmed in Lisbon, namely in Chiado, Baixa, Estrela and Mouraria.