Gal Gadot enters the hospital emergency room in Loures during the recording of the new film – NiT

Admin 25 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Gal Gadot enters the hospital emergency room in Loures during the recording of the new film

The actress is filming a Netflix production in Lisbon. The heat will be one of the reasons for this unexpected visit to Beatriz Ângelo.

He was in the hospital for three hours.

Gal Gadot, the protagonist of “Wonder Woman”, was admitted to the emergency room at Beatriz Ângelo hospital, in Loures, after an incident that took place during the recording of the new Netflix movie “Heart of Stone” — where she stars with Jamie Dornan.

According to the magazine “TV 7 Dias”, the actress suffered a mishap during the filming that took place last week in Portugal. Her presence was noticed by the other patients due to the security team she had with her at the hospital.

“It was the actress who plays ‘Wonder Woman’. She couldn’t even go unnoticed. She was admitted to Beatriz Ângelo’s emergency room, but she wasn’t there long. She was attended to and must have been there for a maximum of three hours,” explains the same publication.

It is not known why Gal Gadot went to the hospital in Loures, but “TV 7 Dias” says that the actress may have been injured during the recordings, or she may not have felt well due to the heat.

The platform’s spy thriller will have scenes filmed in Lisbon, namely in Chiado, Baixa, Estrela and Mouraria.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Afternoon Session Film 07/25/2022

At “Afternoon session” this Monday, July 25th, you can watch the movie “No Reservations” (2007), …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved