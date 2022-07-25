Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ‘will be the end’ of the franchise, says James Gunn Rolling Stone

James Gunn was responsible for the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, a franchise that is expected to end in the third film.

During the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, marvel studios brought several news about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including a trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which was not disclosed by the studio on the internet. Movie’s director, James Gunn revealed how production “will be the end” of the franchise starring the galactic team.

In the event, Gunn presented the trailer for the feature, and said how the third part is the definitive “end” of his story with the Guardians of the Galaxya team made up of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) and nebula (Karen Gillan).

“[Guardiões da Galáxia 3] it’s the end of this story. I’m very sorry. Some stories have an ending. That doesn’t mean everyone dies,” said the filmmaker. Gunn also confirmed how the origin story of Rocket Raccoon was a driving force in finishing the third film – and will be a key part of the plot.

“For a while I wasn’t going to make this movie,” the director told Entertainment Weekly. “So I came back. And the reason I knew how I needed to come back was to tell this story, and in some particular ways, I have a special closeness to the character. Rocket and needed to finish to tell his story.”

“I knew how that was what started me on this journey, was seeing who he could be and who he was, where he came from, and what got me interested in the Guardians initially,” he continued. James Gunn in the conversation.

I realized how to tell the story honestly, he is the saddest person or character in the universe.