Gustavo Gómez accumulates achievements and aims for Júnior Baiano’s record at Palmeiras | palm trees

Gustavo Gómez is on the verge of achieving another important mark playing for Palmeiras: the defender with the most goals in a single season with the Verdão shirt.

The Paraguayan scored one of the goals in Palmeiras’ victory over Internacional, last Sunday, at the end of the first round of the Brazilian Championship. Verdão won the symbolic title of the first half of the competition.

Watch Gustavo Gómez’s goal against Internacional

With seven goals in 2022, Gustavo Gómez is close to the record of Júnior Baiano, defender with the most goals scored in a single season with the Palmeiras shirt: there were ten in 1999.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 1 Gustavo Gómez celebrates Palmeiras’ goal against Internacional — Photo: Cesar Greco Gustavo Gómez celebrates Palmeiras’ goal against Internacional — Photo: Cesar Greco

With the goal scored against Inter, Gustavo Gómez equaled the numbers of Cláudio and Roque Júnior, who scored seven times in 1996 and 1998, respectively. They are ahead of the Paraguayan in the list of scoring defenders Cléber and Vitor Hugo, with eight each, in addition to Vágner Bacharel and Daniel, with nine.

Defenders with the most goals for palm trees in one season:

Junior Bahia: 10 goals

10 goals Daniel and Vagner Bachelor : 9 goals

and : 9 goals Cleber and Vitor hugo : 8 goals

and : 8 goals Gustavo Gomez, claudio and Roque Jr.: 7 goals

At Palmeiras since August 2018, Gustavo Gómez has never closed a blank season. There were three goals in 2018, five in 2019, six in 2020, just one last season, and there are already seven this year.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

And when it comes to the ball in the net, Gustavo Gómez is on his way to being the defender with the most goals in the history of Palmeiras. Currently, he occupies the third position in the ranking of defenders-top scorers, with 25 goals, behind only Loschiavo (32) and Luis Pereira (36).

The Paraguayan is the foreigner with the most titles for the club, seven in total, surpassing his compatriot Arce, who won five. In 197 matches for Palmeiras, Gustavo Gómez has 25 goals and two assists.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧

“One day at a time, 3 more points for us”, vibrates Bocca | The Voice of the Crowd